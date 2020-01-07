ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team is beginning to look like its old self.
Kiraan Palms scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Atlantic City to a 66-52 win in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday night. The Vikings (4-3) have won three straight.
“My game is hustle and doing all the dirty work,” Palms said. “This feels great. I have a chance to start now. I’m doing good things, playing hard, practicing hard.”
Atlantic City finished 10-15 for its first losing season in 50 years in 2018-19.
The Vikings started slowly this season, dropping three of their first four contests. But Tuesday showed progress is being made.
Palms sparked the Vikings early with his energy. The 6-foot-2 senior scored six points, grabbed three rebounds, blocked a shot and had an assist as the Vikings built a 16-5 first-quarter lead.
Senior forward Stephen Byard also grabbed five rebounds in the first quarter as the Vikings got plenty of second-chance opportunities.
“That’s his game,” Vikings coach Gene Allen said of Palms. “Sometimes he has a tendency to want to shoot (3-pointers). He’s an energy guy. When he plays like this, he makes us a better team.”
Nine Atlantic City players scored in the first half. The Vikings led by 17 at halftime.
The second half was more of the same for Atlantic City.
Egg Harbor Township dropped to 1-5.
Atlantic City also got a strong effort from Sharon Watson, who finished with nine points and showed the ability to score from the perimeter and drive to the basket.
“I think we’re definitely headed in the right direction,” Allen said. “We can play more kids, and we can play competently, which we weren’t doing last year. I definitely think the team is going in the right direction.”
EHT 5 12 11 24 — 52
Atlantic City 16 18 15 17 — 66
EHT – D. Germann 21, Dodd 6, J. Germann 2, Lopez 2, Colon 4, Glenn 15, Walsh 2
AC – Byard 6, Chapman 8, Watson 9, Palms 14, Daley 5, Fredrick 3, Jones 4, Mack 4, Lewis 6, Naq. Blakely 3, Priddgen-Hill 2, Fishbein 2
