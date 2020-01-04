Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Mainland Regional High School’s Kylee Watson is congratulated by coach Scott Betson and her mother, assistant coach Courtney Watson, after breaking the school scoring record during her game against Cherokee High School, in Absecon, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Watson broke the record set by Angie Evans. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Kylee Watson is congratulated by her mother, assistant coach Courtney Watson, after breaking the school scoring record during her game against Cherokee High School, in Absecon, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Watson broke the record set by Angie Evans. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Kylee Watson is congratulated by her mother, assistant coach Courtney Watson, after breaking the school scoring record during her game against Cherokee High School, in Absecon, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Watson broke the record set by Angie Evans. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Kylee Watson is congratulated after breaking her school’s scoring record during her game against Cherokee High School, in Absecon, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Watson broke the record set by Angie Evans. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Alyssa Turner drives to the basket past Cherokee High School’s Gabby Recinto in the second quarter, in Absecon, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional’s Kylee Watson shoots over Cherokee High School’s Kennedy Wilburn during their Seagull Classic game Saturday at Holy Spirit in Absecon. At left, Watson celebrates with head coach Scott Betson and her mother, Courtney, a Mainland assistant coach, after breaking the team’s all-time scoring record that had stood since 1987. ‘I’m honored to be a part of such a great program,’ the Oregon-bound senior said. ‘It’s a huge shout-out to my teammates for giving me the opportunities. I’m very thankful for it.’
ABSECON — Kylee Watson achieved an individual honor and showed why she is one of the country’s top high school girls basketball players Saturday afternoon.
Cherokee showed it is one of the state’s top girls basketball teams.
Watson became Mainland’s career girls scoring leader, but Cherokee beat the Mustangs 51-35 in Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit.
Watson scored 25 points and blocked five shots. The 6-foot-5 senior and Oregon recruit has scored 1,651 career points, breaking the record of 1,629 set by 1987 Mainland graduate Angie Evans. Mainland’s overall career scoring leader is Skip Castaldi, a 1965 graduate with 1,752 points.
“I’m honored to be a part of such a great program,” Watson said. “It’s a huge shout-out to my teammates for giving me the opportunities. I’m very thankful for it.”
The Seagull Classic features several of the state’s top boys and girls teams and players. Cherokee is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, while Mainland, the defending state Group III champion, is No. 9.
Mainland played without sophomore standout point guard Camryn Dirkes, who is out indefinitely with a foot injury.
“It’s like a football team losing its quarterback when you lose your point guard,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said of Dirkes. “We can continue to make that an excuse or we can adapt. I have to do a better job of putting kids in situations to adjust to that.”
Watson entered the game needing four points to break Evans’ record. She scored her 1,630th point on a second-quarter foul shot. The game was stopped, and Watson posed with her mother and Mainland assistant coach Courtney Watson and Betson.
That moment was one of few first-half highlights for Mainland.
Mainland struggled in the first two quarters as Cherokee consistently found open cutters for layups and built a 25-9 halftime lead.
“I have to do a better job of putting them in situations in terms of what (the Mustangs) do well,” Betson said. “I was unhappy with my game plan in the first half.”
Mainland changed its strategy and the tempo in the second half.
The Mustangs went to a full-court press and played at a faster pace. Watson sank a driving layup, two foul shots and a 3-pointer to start the third quarter. Madi Hafetz made a 3-pointer from the right wing to cut Cherokee’s lead to 27-20 with five minutes left in the third.
But that was as close as Mainland got. Cherokee wore the Mustangs down. Chiefs forward Kenney Wilburn scored 15 points, and Gabby Recinto contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Watson made 8 of 16 shots, including 2 of 4 attempts from beyond the arc.
Mainland (3-3) has dropped three straight. The Mustangs hope these early-season struggles make them a more experienced and postseason-ready team when the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III tournaments start in February and March, respectively.
“I think this season has been a situation none of us have been in before,” Watson said. “We’ve never lost three games in a row. It’s all about adaptation. It’s going to be tough, but we’re going to bounce back. I think this is all teaching us something about adversity. If we can come out like we did in the second half, I think that showed the team we can be.”
Mainland 7 3 10 15 – 35
Cherokee 13 14 9 15 – 51
ML – Turner 0, Hafetz 6, Watson 25, Boggs 2, Rex 2
CH – Recinto 12, Fricker 9, A. Kessler 9, Wilburn 15, Therien 4, O. Kessler 2
