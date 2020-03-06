LINWOOD — Kylee Watson added three accomplishments to her already decorated resume in less than 12 hours.
On Friday morning, the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball standout was named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-4 senior also was named Miss New Jersey Female Player of the Year from G-Thing, an internet-based high school scouting organization.
On Friday afternoon, Watson scored her 2,000th career point in leading the top-seeded Mustangs to a 41-12 victory over fourth-seeded Absegami in the South Jersey Group III semifinals.
Watson, who entered the game with 1,995 points, reached the milestone on a free throw. She finished with 17 points, giving her 2,012 for her career.
She became the eighth local girls player to reach the milestone.
Mainland (21-6) ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, will host second-seeded Ocean City in the championship at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Red Raiders defeated third-seeded Toms River East 53-40 in the other sectional semifinal.
“It’s obviously really exciting,” said Watson, 18, of Linwood. “But not a lot of my focus was on that. It was about coming out and winning and playing our game because we struggled a bit in the last few games.
“We really showed tonight that when we play together and for each other, we can do special things.”
Watson was fouled with 6 minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the second quarter. She missed her first free throw before draining the second to reach the coveted plateau.
After her first attempt bounced off the rim, the Mainland fans responded with a collective sigh.
When she made the second attempt, the gymnasium erupted and the student section unleashed green streamers onto the court.
“I kind of laughed,” Watson said with a smile about missing the first free throw. “But I thought, ‘All right, I have to make this one now.’ Thankfully I did, and everyone is so encouraging.
“It was fun that all my friends and family were able to be here. I’m very thankful for the support I have.”
Watson, a McDonald’s All-American and University of Oregon-bound forward, also grabbed her 1,000th career rebound Wednesday in the quarterfinals, a 53-46 victory over Winslow Township.
The program honored her before the game for that milestone — and her two awards — with balloons and flowers.
“I’ve said it all year and I’ll keep saying it, she deserves every award she gets,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “She is the hardest working player I ever met. I am super happy for her whenever she gets any recognition.”
The game remained scoreless until midway through the first quarter, until Watson was fouled and made both free throws.
The Mainland defense held Absegami scoreless in the first quarter. The Mustangs led 19-4 at halftime and 29-10 after the third quarter.
Lila Schoen scored eight points for Mainland. Madison Hafetz added six, all from 3-point range.
“We defended well, but (Absegami) still worked the ball well and had some looks,” Betson said. “They just didn’t shoot particularly well. That’s why the score looked the way it did.”
Last season, the Mustangs defeated Absegami 46-34 in the quarterfinals en route to winning the sectional and state Group III titles.
Mainland defeated Absegami twice during this regular season — 56-34 on Jan. 9 and 54-32 on Feb. 4.
Absegami finished its season 17-11.
“It was a great season,” Absegami coach Bob Lasko said. “We danced as long as we could dance, and the music finally stopped. You never want the music to stop.
“But give them a lot of credit. Kylee Watson is a superstar player. She was great for four years. They are a great team and deserved to win.”
Absegami suffered many injuries this season, including one to sophomore Jackie Fortis. The team will lose two seniors — Angelina Pellino and Gianna Hafner — but will have a solid group of incoming freshmen, Lasko said.
Hafner and Schafer each scored six points.
The Braves defeated fifth-seeded Timber Creek 48-44 in the quarterfinals Wednesday after they trailed by 10 points with less than four minutes remaining.
“It was one of those days the ball didn’t fall in the hoop,” Lasko said. “We thought we had a lot of good looks. Give my kids a lot of credit. They dealt with a lot of injuries, and they fought all season. Just to win the (first round and quarterfinals), it shows what kind of fighters they are.”
This will be the fourth consecutive season Mainland plays Ocean City in the sectional finals.
“It was a good day,” Watson said, “but by no means am I satisfied. I don’t think anyone else is satisfied. The one goal that we all have is to win a state championship and get that experience back again.
“Despite all the individual awards, and that’s due to everyone that’s been a part of my basketball career, it’s time to accomplish some more team things.”
Note: The Gatorade Player of the Year committee selects a player in each state for boys and girls basketball. At the end of the year, it selects 12 national winners and two Athletes of the Year from the 12 spots on which it focuses
Absegami 0 4 6 2—12
Mainland 5 14 10 12— 41
MR—Watson 17, Schoen 8, Hafetz 6, Boggs 4, Fitzgerald 3, Leap 2, Rex 1.
A—Schafer 6, Hafner 6.
3-pointers—Hafetz (2), Schoen MR; Hafner A.
Records—MR 21-6; A 17-11
