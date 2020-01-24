Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Middle’s Kate Herlihy (12) drives on Mainland’s Maddie Hafetz. Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Middle Township’s Kira Sides drives on Mainland Regional’s Lila Shane, left, and Maddie Hafetz during their Cape-Atlantic League game Friday night. Below, Kylee Watson pulls down a rebound in front of Middle’s Aubrey Hunter.
Mainland’s Lila Schoen (23) puts up a shot against Middle’s Jada Elston.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cadence Fitzgerald got the three points the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team needed Friday night.
Kylee Watson did the rest.
One day after she was named a McDonald’s All-American, Watson scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Mustangs to a 40-38 win over Middle Township in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League contenders.
Middle (11-3) is ranked No. 4, and Mainland (10-3) is No. 9
Watson scored 13 of Mainland’s 16 second-half points.
Fitzgerald sank a layup with 50 seconds left and a free throw with 3.3 seconds remaining to clinch the victory.
An enthusiastic crowd nearly filled Middle’s gym to watch a game that will affect the seedings for next month’s CAL tournament.
It was the second meeting of the season between these teams. Middle beat Mainland 52-47 on Dec. 28 at the Score at the Shore Tournament at Southern Regional.
Watson was named to the McDonald’s All-American Game on Thursday. The Oregon recruit is the first Press-area girl to receive that honor. The Middle Township girls presented Watson with flowers before the game in recognition of the achievement.
Once the game started, baskets were tough to come by. That’s usually the case when these teams meet.
Mainland grinded its way to a lead. Watson sank a 3-pointer in the first quarter and then got most of her baskets in the lane. Sophomore forward Kaitlyn Boggs was also a force inside with nine rebounds
Junior guard Kate Herlihy and senior forward Kira Sides kept Middle close with 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Middle rattled Mainland with a full-court press in the fourth quarter. Fans of both teams reacted with each made and missed shot.
Middle cut Mainland’s lead to a point four times in the fourth quarter. On the first two occasions, Watson responded with a basket in the lane.
On the third time, Mainland broke Middle’s press and Fitzgerald made a layup.
On the fourth occasion, Middle had a chance to take the lead. Herlihy drove the lane, but her shot rolled off the rim.
Middle had one more chance after Mainland missed two foul shots. Sides rebounded the missed free throw and drove the length of the court, but her running one-hander bounced off the rim.
Fitzgerald made 1 of 2 foul shots with 3.3 seconds left to put Mainland up two.
That was enough for Mainland to win.
Mainland Regional — 14 10 7 9 — 40
Middle Township — 11 7 10 10 — 38
