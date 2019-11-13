Two former Shore Conference high school wrestlers had impressive openings to the 2019-20 season for Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, Hudson County.
Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township H.S.) took first at 133 pounds in his collegiate debut for the Ducks, which won the team title at the Washington & Jefferson Invitational on Saturday. Also winning was Thomas Poklikuha (Pinelands Regional) at 165.
Gutierrez, a freshman, opened with back-to-back pins, an 18-0 technical fall in the semifinals and a second-period pin in the final. He was a four-time Press All-Star and four-time state qualifier at Lacey where he is the program's all-time wins leader with 137.
Poklikuha opened with a pair of major decisions and a technical fall before winning a 10-3 decision int he final. It was the senior's first action in 18 months, having missed all of last season with nagging injuries. During the 2017-18 season, he went 21-2 and qualified for the NCAA Division III tournament after winning the Mideast Regional.
Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) placed second at 165 pounds for American, which hosted the AU Round Robin. He went 2-1, which included a 3-1 sudden victory and an 8-1 decision.
Dillon Taylor (St. Augustine Prep) placed sixth at 165 for Navy at the East Stroudsburg Open, going 5-2. He won a 6-5 decision before an 11-8 loss sent him to the consolation bracket. From there, he won by fall in 7:54, a medical forfeit, an 18-7 major decision and a 4-3 decision before dropping 12-6 in the fifth-place bout.
Owen Kretschmer (Southern Regional) won a 13-2 major decision at 133 for Castleton in a 49-0 win over Alfred State.
Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won third at 174 for host Ursinus at the Fall Brawl. After a pair of byes, he won a 16-0 technical fall before dropping an 8-3 decision. He won a first-period pin and a 10-4 decision to take third. Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) advanced to the 125 semifinals with an 18-2 tech fall and pin at 1:34 before dropping a 4-2 decision and then a 9-3 decision in the consolation bracket.
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine) had 22 points, three rebounds and three assists in American’s 79-70 loss to William & Mary.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had 17 points, two rebounds and two steals in Bowling Green’s 88-79 loss to Louisiana State.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 23 points and 13 rebounds in his debut for Delaware in a 97-51 win over Bridgewater. He had two points, five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in a 56-53 win over Oakland. He had five points, 12 rebounds and two assists in a 56-54 win over Southern Illinois. He scored eight in a 91-79 win over Texas-San Antonio.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had 13 points and three rebounds in Holy Cross’ 95-71 loss to Maryland. He had eight points and four rebounds in an 87-83 loss to New Hampshire.
Ray Bethea (Atlantic City) had nine points and four rebounds in Howard’s 71-68 loss to Washington Adventist. He had four points, two rebounds and a steal in a 76-62 loss to George Washington.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had six points, two blocks and a rebound in St. Bonaventure’s 65-53 loss to Ohio.
Peyton Mortellite (Southern) had five points and three rebounds in Bloomsburg’s 103-92 loss to Glenville State. He scored five in an 83-75 loss to Fayetteville State.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern) had 29 points and eight rebounds in Pace’s 79-69 win over Georgian Court. He had 20 points and 13 rebounds in a 62-50 win over Queens.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in District of Columbia’s 61-55 loss to Stonehill. He had nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 65-65 win over University of the Sciences.
In Cabrini’s 95-86 win over Keuka, DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had 17 points and six rebounds, and Pat Costa (Hammonton) added two points and two rebounds. In a 76-60 win over Wells, Smith had 21 points and four rebounds, and Costa scored three.
In Centenary’s 102-55 win over Penn State-Lehigh Valley, Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had 12 points, five assists and three rebounds, and Sammy Growalt (Pleasantville) added four points and six rebounds.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in Elizabethtown’s 82-77 win over Wilson.
Andrew Schulz (Pinelands) had three points and two rebounds in FDU-Florham’s 101-52 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 13 points and four rebounds in Moravian’s 95-87 loss to Muhlenberg.
In Widener’s 70-57 win over Mt. Aloysius, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 13 points and three rebounds, and Connor Laverty (Ocean City) added three rebounds and two points. In an 82-74 win over PSU-Harrisburg, Laverty had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Holden added 14 points.
Women’s basketball
In Bloomfield’s 89-60 loss to St. Anselm, Tanazha Ford (Millville) had nine points and three rebounds, and Kayla Sykes (ACIT) added two points and a rebound. In a 100-51 loss to Southern Connecticut State, Sykes had six points and two rebounds, and Ford added three points and three rebounds.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had six points and two rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 67-46 loss to Le Moyne. She had nine points and four rebounds in a 67-55 loss to Bentley.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) grabbed three rebounds in Jefferson’s 63-58 loss to Queens. She had two points and three rebounds in a 65-35 win over Molloy.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had eight points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and four steals in Albright’s 82-73 win over Ursinus.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had seven points and eight rebounds in Catholic’s 92-68 win over Anna Maria.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals in Delaware Valley’s 63-62 loss to Rosemont.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had 13 points and two rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 80-66 win over Salisbury.
