Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants' Darius Slayton (86) stiff-arms Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby (21) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry (47) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New York Giants' Eli Manning warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New York Giants' Darius Slayton scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New York Giants' Darius Slayton scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
New York Giants' Eli Manning passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
New York Giants' Darius Slayton (86) stiff-arms Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby (21) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry (47) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles' injury list got even longer early in Monday's game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and tackle Lane Johnson were taken into the locker room with foot and ankle injuries, respectively, in the first half, which ended with the Giants leading 17-3 behind a pair of touchdown passes from veteran Eli Manning.
The Eagles already were missing four starters — wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (foot), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) — for the game.
Jeffery's injury left rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and former practice squad player Greg Ward Jr. as the Eagles' only available wide receivers.
Johnson was writhing in pain in the second quarter when quarterback Carson Wentz landed on his left leg after a hit from Giants defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson. Johnson limped to the sideline before being carted into the locker room. Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced him.
The Eagles' offense and defense both struggled in the first half, prompting the crowd to boo as the players ran off the field at halftime.
Manning, starting in place of injured rookie Daniel Jones, threw a pair of touchdown passes to rookie wide receiver Darius Slayton to help give them the lead.
The Giants went ahead 7-0 when Slayton spun away from Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby and raced to the end zone for a 35-yard TD on the first play of the second quarter. Later in the period, Manning found Slayton behind Darby and safety Rodney McLeod and connected for a 55-yard TD.
Manning was 11 for 19 for 179 with two TDs in the first half.
Wentz was also 11 for 19, for 97 yards.
