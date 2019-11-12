Pleasantville boxing pioneer Laoma Byrd and former Pleasantville welterweight Ernest Bing are among the 17 members of the newest class of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame.
Byrd, who died at 98 in 2002, was one of the few women involved in boxing when she ran the South Jersey Athletic Club on Wright Street in Pleasantville from the 1940s to the '60s.
Bing, 64, earned a 19-10-2 record with seven knockouts during a 10-year professional career from 1973 to 1982. Thirteen of his bouts were held at Atlantic City sites, including the Atlantic City Armory, Steel Pier, West Side Complex and casino venues.
Bing will be joined by fellow boxers Riddick Bowe, Al Cole, Calvin Grove, Roy Jones Jr., Sergio Martinez, the late Tony Thornton and the late Pernell Whitaker. Bowe, Cole, Jones, Martinez and Whitaker were all world champions who staged some of their biggest fights on the Boardwalk.
Thornton, who died in 2009 at 49, was a mailman in Glassboro who had the boxing nickname of the "Punching Postman." A whopping 30 of his 45 career pro bouts were held in Atlantic City.
"It's an honor and a pleasure that you guys think enough of me to put me into the Hall of Fame," Jones said in a statement. "I'm truly delighted and thankful."
The fourth annual A.C. Boxing Hall of Fame class also features trainers Tommy Parks and Percy Richardson, both deceased, judge Steve Weisfeld, TV commentator Al Bernstein, publicist Marc Abrams, promoter Murad Muhammad, matchmaker Ron Katzas and the late referee Earl Morton.
"Thanks for all the kind thoughts on my induction to the Atlantic City Hall of Fame," Katz said on Twitter. "I'm so honored to be included with such an esteemed class. I made my bones there (in Atlantic City) throughout the 80's and 90's so this is extra special."
The formal induction ceremony will take place at the Claridge Hotel's Celebrity Theater on June 28, 2020, as part of Hall of Fame weekend. For tickets and more information, go to acbhof.com.
