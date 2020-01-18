Lauren Princz of Egg Harbor Township High School and Gabriel Moronta of Pleasantville turned in standout performances at the New Balance Games at The Armory Track and Field Center in New York on Saturday.
Princz won the 55-meter dash in 7.18 seconds. The effort qualified her for the Millrose Games to be held Feb. 8 at the Armory.
Meanwhile, Moronta won the invitational 500 run in 1:04.89.
Boys basketball
Lower Cape May Reg. 35,
Southern Reg. 27
Lower outscored the host Rams 14-9 in the fourth quarter. Luke Infurna led Southern (8-4) with 15 points. The Caper Tigers improved to 5-6.
LCM 13 6 3 14 — 35
Southern Reg. 7 0 11 9 — 27
Atlantic Christian 56,
Veritas Christian 47
Atlantic Christian’s Ben Noble led all scorers with 23 points and had five assists and seven steals. Landon Shivers added 12 points and four steals, Malachi Green had nine points, seven assists and four steals, and Aaron Glancey had six points. Simon Valkema led Veritas with 14 points.
Atl. Christian 18 12 15 11 — 56
Veritas 12 12 9 14 — 47
Collingswood 56,
Cumberland Reg. 56
Ronald Smith topped Cumberland (0-12) with 18 points. Jestin Morales led Collingswood (4-6) with 20.
Cumberland 11 12 11 11 — 45
Collingswood 22 9 14 11 — 56
Late Friday
ABSEGAMI 44,
Camden Tech 41
Absegami got its first win of the season, beating Camden County Tech.
Rashad Allen led the Braves with 21 points. Kashim Durham scored 16.
Holy Spirit 46,
Oakcrest 42
Jack Cella sank three 3-pointers in the first quaretr and finished with 22 points to lead Spartans to a win over the Falcons.
Oakcrest 4 11 15 12 – 42
Holy Spirit 12 8 14 12 — 46
OAK – Reaves 9, Gray 6, Kearney 11, Respes 10, Casanova 6
HS – Cella 22, Glenn 6, H. Rovillard 8, J. Rovillard 7, Steward 3
Middle Township 75, Buena Regional 50
Matt Marino scored 24 points as the Panthers improved to 4-8 with the win.
Middle 14 31 18 11 – 75
Buena 11 8 15 16 – 50
MT – T. Harris 12, B. Harris 2, Torres 3, McNeal 15, Leahy 1, Sapp 13, Flanders 5
BR – Norton 8, McCrae 16, Gonzalez 2, Walker 9, Williams 13, Reynolds 2
Mainland Reg. 65,
Overbrook 40
Luke Mazur sank six 3-pointers as Mainland Regional handed Overbrook its first loss of the season.
Jake Cook went 8 for 8 from the foul line and scored 20 for the Mustangs, who improved to 8-3.
Cook also scored eight points in the first quarter to spark Mainland to a 17-3 lead.
Mazur sank four 3-pointer in the second quarter as Mainland built a 38-10 halftime lead.
Mainland 17 21 13 14 – 65
Overbrook 3 7 8 22 — 40
ML – Mazur 19, Cook 20, Mace 8, Tamanini 3, Matik 4, Osunniyi 2, DeRosa 2, Spence 5, Hoopes 2
OB – Thorton 3, Gantt 7, Durr 6, Rawls 10, Juanico 2, T. Johnson 4, D. Johnson 8
No. 4 St. Augustine 56, Millville 43
The Hermits, who are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, rallied in the second half for the win.
St. Augustine (9-2) trailed by six at halftime but outscored Millville 37-18 in the second half.
Elmarko Jackson led St. Augustine with 22, while Kevin Foreman had 19. St. Augustine played without junior forward Matt Delaney, who was sick.
St. Augustine 9 10 22 15 – 56
Millville 8 17 11 7 – 43
SA – Foreman 19, Palek 5, Jackson 22, Leo 3, Horner 7
MV – Watson 9, Etter 12, Rhett 8, Barriento 3, Kearney 9, Butler 2
Ocean City 44,
Lower Cape May 42
Gannon Brady scored 23 for Ocean City, which held off Lower. Freshman guard Archie Lawler scored 19 for Lower, including eight in the fourth quarter.
Ocean City 8 14 14 8 – 44
Lower Cape May 8 7 14 13 — 42
OC – Brady 23, Finnegan 6, Jamsion 2, Rhodes 8, Hoag 3, Rauner 2
LCM – Bencivengo 3, Gault 8, Pierce 4, Lawler 19, Bey 2, Whitesell 6
ACIT 70, Bridgeton 48
Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists for ACIT (7-4). James Waugh added 21 and Ja’Maine Davenport scored 17 and grabbed 11 rebounds for the winners.
Bridgeton 9 10 17 12 – 48
ACIT 18 15 14 23 – 70
BR – Mosley 8, Sydnor 8, Cleveland 3, Bowman 15, D. Mosley 11, Carper 2
ACIT – Waugh 21, Cesar 2, Abdul-Rahmann 22, Charles 6, Davenport 17, Verna 2
Egg Harbor Township 52, Cedar Creek 39
DJ Germann led EHT (4-7) with 17. Carlos Lopez added 16. Cedar Creek fell to 3-6.
EHT 13 12 17 10 – 52
Cedar Creek 11 10 9 9 – 39
EHT – D. Germann 17, Walsh 5, Larramore 2, Colon 8, J. Germann 2, Lopez 16, Dodd 4,
Girls basketball
Veritas Christian 64, Atlantic Christian 62
Cristen Winkel scored 21 points and had six assists for Atlantic Christian (12-3) Saturday. Other ACS scorers included: Sydney Pearson (17), Liv Chapman (10), Chloe Vogel (9), Shelby Einwechter (5).
Late Friday
Cape May Tech 46, Pleasantville 8
Emily Pasceri had 16 points and six rebounds in the win.
CMT 20 11 9 6 — 46
Pleasantville 1 3 0 4 8
CMT – Anderson 2, Garcia 6, Campbell 3, Pasceri 16, Schmucker 4, King 2, Williams 9, McAllister 4
PV – Rodriguez 3, Keith 1, Lagures 2, Khaliya H 2
ACIT 66,
Bridgeton 47
Cea’anai Jackson scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the winners, who improved to 6-3.
Jakyra Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for ACIT. Nijah Tanksley scored a game-high 21 points for Bridgeton (4-5).
ACIT 17 18 18 13 – 66
Bridgeton 9 11 14 13 – 47
ACIT – Montero 10, Taylor 2, Speer 14, Jackson 16, Grant 7, Williams 17
BR – Edwards 10, Moore 1, Hadden 2, Chandler 9, Tanksley 21, McGriff 1, Collins 4,
Holy Spirit 62,
Oakcrest 56
Jules Lynch scored 20 for the winning Spartans.
Nay Nay Clark scored a game-high 29 for the Falcons.
Holy Spirit 17 13 19 13 — 62
Oakcrest 8 21 13 14 – 56
HS – Lynch 20, Pugliese 8, Pasquale 11, Florio 2, Murray 5, Erdman 11, Bell 5
OK – Ibeawuchi 8, Clark 29, Leclair 2, Dorce 15, Cooper 2, Crenny 2
Hammonton 55,
Pennsville 38
Jada Thompson scored 18 for the Blue Devils, who evened their record at 4-4.
Emma Peretti had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Hammonton.
Pennsville 10 10 12 6 – 38
Hammonton 22 13 12 10 – 55
HAM – Divello 6, Smith 8, Palmieri 1, Thompson 18, Washington 8, Peretti 16
Ocean City 49,
Lower Cape May Reg. 8
Abbey Fenton and Marlee Brestle each scored 11 to lead Ocean City (6-5).
Lower 0 2 3 3 – 8
Ocean City 7 13 15 14 – 49
LCM – Holden 3, Wagner 4, Donoahue 1
OC – Fenton 11, Brestle 11, Dice 3, Mazzitelli 2, Carey 4, Mirsky 4, Vliet 4, Crawford 5, Morton 5
Middle Township 52,
Buena Regional 34
Kira Sides led the winners with 21 points. Jada Elston added 10 for Middle.
Bridgette Gilliano led Buena with 20.
Buena Regional 7 6 9 12 – 34
Middle 18 16 11 7 — 52
BR – Gilliano 20, Masentoff 5, Carano 3, Mobley 2, Williams 6
MT – Sides 21, Herlihy 2, Barber 2, Hunter 6, Terenik 2, Elston 10, Robinson 5, Bock 2, Drake 2
Wrestling
Middle Township wins 3
The Panthers beat Schalick 35-34, defeated Cumberland 66-16 and beat Deptford 45-30.
MAINLAND WINS, LOSES
Mainland 69, Overbrook 0
Haddon Heights 39, Mainland Reg. 34
Mainland’s Robert Sheeler (160) and Samuel Epstein (195) won by pin in both meets.
