Cedar Creek High School defensive end Cole Laughlin, 17, runs a practice drill Thursday. New rules restrict each New Jersey high school football team to 15 minutes of full contact per week during the regular season, down from the 90 minutes previously allowed, and six hours per week during the preseason.
Cedar Creek senior wide receiver Malachi Melton catches a pass during practice. Melton has verball committed to NCAA Division I Purdue University.
Cedar Creek Louie Barrios 17 QB, in action at practice. Aug. 8, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cedar Creek William Marable DE, 15 getting instructions from head coach Tim Watson during practice. Aug. 8, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cedar Creek Manny Reid /DB in practice drill. Aug. 8, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cedar Creek Malachi Melton 17, catches a pass at practice. Aug. 8, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cedar Creek head coach Tim Watson give out instructions during practice. Aug. 8, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cedar Creek Malachi Melton 17 CB. Aug. 8, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cedar Creek High School football coach Tim Watson said his team is excited about the challenge of getting back to playing championship football.
With senior wide receiver Malachi Melton back, and senior quarterback Louie Barrios ready to begin his third year as a starter, the Pirates have reason to aim high.
Cedar Creek was an uncharacteristic 4-5 last fall.
“We took some punches last year playing a lot of young guys,” Watson said. “Now they’re older and hungry to prove themselves. We have some older guys who remember when we used to be in sectional finals (winning Group II in 2015), but they also remember last year.”
Melton, Barrios, wide receiver Manny Reid and other returnees should give the Pirates a good season.
“Defensively, we have a core group of skill guys with valuable experience,” Watson said. “Our quarterback is in his third year, and some returning starters who will make things easier. We’re excited.”
Melton will continue his football career next year at NCAA Division I Purdue University.
“Malachi definitely wants to finish his high school career on a high note,” Watson said. “He’s explosive on offense, defense and special teams. I’m excited to see what he’ll do in his senior year.”
Also back are wide receivers Jojo Bermudez, Aaron Richardson and Richard McQueen, and offensive linemen Tyler Hendrickson and Andrew Mahieu.
Defensively, Hendrickson and Johnny Castillo are linebackers; Reid and McQueen are cornerbacks.
New varsity players include two-way lineman Cole Laughlin, running back/free safety Shaheed Thomas, wide receiver/linebacker Elijah Usher, defensive end Will Marable and linebackers Avani Martinez and CJ Resto.
“The guys have worked hard in the offseason,” Watson said. “We played with a lot of young guys last year, and we will this year too. We want to get back to being the type of team that was in three straight championship games and one of the best programs in South Jersey.”
