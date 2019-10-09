The Stockton University women’s soccer team beat King’s College (Pennsylvania) 4-0 in a nonconference game Wednesday in Galloway Township.
Senior Brenna Clowney started the scoring for Stockton (10-1-1) in the sixth minute. Junior Salena LeDonne opened the second half with a 50th-minute goal assisted by junior Kiersten Reszkowksi. LeDonne scored her second goal seven minutes later with an assist from senior Michelle Sander.
Sophomore Syndey Williams (Millville H.S.) scored the final goal of the evening in the 62nd minute, with LeDonne providing the assist.
Stockton will host William Paterson at 1 p.m. Saturday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.
Volleyball: Stockton won its 11th straight match, beating visiting Rutgers Newark 3-0 on Tuesday in an NJAC match in Galloway Township.
The scores were 25-9, 25-11 and 25-13.
Sarah Walsh led Stockton (18-2 overall, 4-0 NJAC) with 12 kills and Charlotte Leon had 10 kills. Christie Louer added 10 digs and five aces, and Emily Sullivan had 32 assists and nine digs. Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) led the Ospreys with two blocks and Sophia Marziello served four aces.
Women’s golf: Stockton was one of four Division III teams competing in the Spring Brook Invitational at Spring Brook Country Club in Morristown.
Danielle Elia (Pinelands Regional) finished ninth with a 104, which was nine strokes off the lead. Elia made three pars on the front nine. Madison Sauder shot a 126 for 13th place and Tamara Farrow (Middle Township) was 14th with a 128. Sauder and Farrow each had one par.
