The lifeguard racing season may be over, but swimmer Joey Tepper of the Longport Beach Patrol isn't quite done yet.
Tepper, the two-time South Jersey Lifeguard swimming champion, will compete on the U.S. Team at the International Surf Rescue Challenge U19 Championships from Sept. 28-to Oct. 2 in Durban, South Africa.
Isabella Taylor of the Wildwood Beach Patrol and Gavin Loughlin of the Diamond Beach patrol, near Wildwood Crest, are also members of the team.
The event will be first international competition for Tepper, a 17-year-old Egg Harbor Township High School senior.
"It's exciting to be competing with the best junior lifeguards in the world," said Tepper. "Being able to travel internationally and compete for the U.S. Team has always been a dream of mine. Right now this is a good step in the right direction. It's exciting all around, and I'm looking forward to it a lot."
The International Surf Rescue Challenge includes the top lifeguards and U19 guards from the USA, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Japan and Spain. There could be others there too, because every nation is encouraged to send open and youth/development teams to the competition.
The three area lifeguards qualified by excelling at the United States Lifeguard Association Junior National Championships on Aug. 7 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Tepper took time out from his dominant South Jersey season to compete at the USLA event, and he won three races, the surf swim, the ironguard race (a swim-run-paddle) and the run-swim-run. He was also third in the board race.
Taylor, a resident of Plantation, Florida, won two women’s USLA events, the board race and the ironperson race (a run-swim-paddle-surfski), and she was second in three others.
Loughlin, of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, finished second in three races (two were to Tepper) and his second-place finish in the board race beat Tepper.
"The flat-out swim was my best race," Tepper said. "I'm a fairly good paddler. My paddle is like my run, not great but it wouldn't put me out of the competition. I know some of my teammates, from swimming against them (in U.S. Swimming). The team is strong and made up of good people."
Tepper dominated the South Jersey lifeguard season, winning the swim by a big margin at the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, the Dutch Hoffman Memorials, the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorials and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships.
"We're all really proud of Joey," Longport Beach Patrol Chief Matt Kelm said. "It's a great thing for him to travel around at his young age and represent not only himself and his town, but his country as well. It's an awesome thing. He trains very hard, most of the time prior to work, and then he comes to work and does the job. He works really hard, and he's a good sport. He's very respectful with the other competitors. He's a great kid."
Taylor is a 16-year-old junior in high school. She's the daughter of Joe Taylor, a former North Wildwood Beach Patrol oarsman. She won the women's paddleboard race at Cape May County Championships in Wildwood Crest in July, after finishing third in the women's swim, the previous event.
"Bella is a fierce competitor," Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks said. "She had a great season racing in South Jersey and then she went to the USLA Nationals and earned a spot on the team. She's been around the ocean her whole life and she has been lifeguard racing most of her life."
