As the coronavirus crisis deepens, it seems more likely that NFL teams will have to conduct the April 23-25 entry draft the way they've handled much of their draft preparation over the past month or so -- remotely, from the homes of personnel executives.
NFL team facilities are closed by order of Commissioner Roger Goodell and are unlikely to open again as long as stay-at-home orders are in effect in many states. We've known for a while that the planned draft festivities in Las Vegas were canceled and that the draft would be held remotely, in some fashion.
ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Saturday that many teams are preparing for a draft in which they won't have access to team facilities. Schefter indicated that teams are awaiting an edict from the league on which sort of gatherings will be permitted.
The Eagles deferred comment to the NFL, but they are believed to have been planning for this to be the case. General manager Howie Roseman lauded the team's IT department in a recent conference call with reporters.
It will be interesting to see if there are glitches in a remotely-held draft.
The possibility that Roseman, team owner Jeffrey Lurie, player personnel vice president Andy Weidl and head coach Doug Pederson will confer throughout from their homes via conferencing software, presumably with Roseman in touch with the league office, allows plenty of room for mishaps, as will be the case in 31 other NFL cities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.