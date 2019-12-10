Linwood's Destin Lasco competed in five events at the Toyota U.S. Open in Atlanta from Dec. 4-7 against many of the nation's top swimmers.

Lasco, a three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year for Mainland Regional High School, swam in five events at the Toyota U.S. Open. His top finish was 18th in the 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes, 4.82 seconds.

Lasco was also 45th in the 200 freestyle (1:52.17), 46th in the 100 freestyle (50.70), 54th in the 100 backstroke (57.66) and 107th in the 50 freestyle (23.82).

Lasco, a Mainland senior, is not swimming for the Mustangs this winter, but is concentrating on preparing for the Olympic Trials from June 21-28 in Omaha, Nebraska. Lasco is training with PRD Swimming for Success of Philadelphia.

He has committed to the University of California, Berkeley, and will swim next year for the Golden Bears.

“It’s always an amazing experience coming to an event like the Toyota U.S. Open,” Lasco, 18, said in a news release by USA Swimming and Phillips 66 on Monday. “Just seeing everyone from an international stage, it’s kind of different from your U.S. Nationals or Winter Nationals. Seeing big names like Caeleb Dressel and Simone (Manuel), getting to see them race and race with them definitely inspires you to want to race better and achieve your goals.”

Lasco ranked among the top 10 in the country for high school juniors last season in the men’s 100 free, 200 IM and 100 back. He’s also a member of the men’s National Junior Team.

“It’s an awesome feeling competing here because my hometown really supports me,” Lasco said. “It’s really nice because my high school let me take classes over the summer for senior year so I could have a lighter course load this year. The teachers are super supportive, and it’s so nice to have people supporting you because it makes it that much easier and takes the pressure off you.”

Phillips 66 has been a longtime supporter of USA Swimming and the USA Swimming Foundation, with the longest-running partnership in national governing body history. 

