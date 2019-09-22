Eagles' best number: 2 (Carson Wentz touchdown passes)
Eagles' worst number: 3 (fumbles, pass interference penalties by offense)
You had to be there
Fans were irate after referees missed a flagrant facemask penalty in the second quarter. Detroit's Miles Killebrew ripped off Eagles running back Miles Sanders' helmet during a kickoff return, yet no flags were thrown.
Three stars
1. Lions kick returner Jamal Agnew (100-yard kickoff return for TD)
2. Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, Jr. (6 receptions, 101 yards, TD)
3. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (2 TD passes, no interceptions)
Turning point
The Eagles had a shot to at least force overtime after safety Malcolm Jenkins blocked Matt Prater's 46-yard field goal attempt. Rasul Douglas returned it to the 23-yard line, but an illegal block on Jenkins left the ball at midfield. An offensive pass interference penalty on Darren Sproles and three incomplete passes ended the comeback attempt.
Eagles' best play
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor scored a 20-yard touchdown by grabbing a pass from Wentz at the 10-yard line and spinning away from two Lions defenders before diving into the end zone in the third quarter.
Eagles' worst play
Agnew gave the Lions a 7-3 lead in the first quarter when he broke free up the middle and cut toward the left sideline en route to his 100-yard kickoff return. It was the longest against the Eagles since Detroit's Jerome Ross had a 98-yarder at the Linc in 2013.
Did you notice?
Alshon Jeffery was inactive but Dallas Goedert was in uniform ... Jake Elliott's 25-yard field goal was the Eagles' first points in the first quarter this season. ... The Eagles were down to their third left tackle (Halapoulivaati Vaitai) after losing Jason Peters (illness) and Andre Dillard (knee) in first half. ... Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz made a touchdown-saving tackle during Darius Slay's fumble return in the second quarter.
Parting shots
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham: "We can't dwell on this. We just have to make sure we come back and get back."
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, Jr.: "We're resilient, and we're fighters. Obviously, we wanted the outcome to be a little less stressful, but it's football."
