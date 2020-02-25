The Rowan University men’s indoor track and field team won the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships on Monday.
The Profs, competing at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York, topped the 11-team field with 219.5 points, running away from second-place Stockton and The College of New Jersey, both of which had 117.5.
Justin Bishop, a 2018 Mainland Regional grad, won the 400 in 49.52 seconds. He also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:19.89) and the second-place 4x200 relay (1:32.38). Keishaun Joga (Absegami) and Luke Barnes (Egg Harbor Township) ran on the winning 4x800 relay (8:05.39).
Joga and Hunter Barbieri (EHT) were on the second-place distance medley relay (10:44.79).
Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) was second in the triple jump (14.24 meters) and second in the long jump (6.95) for the Profs.
Kevin King (Ocean City) was second in the 60 hurdles (8.24), John Nguyen (Absegami) third (8.32). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) was eighth in the 800 (1:59.62). Connor McBride (Southern Regional) was sixth in the 5,000 (15:46.41). Nick Simila (St. Augustine Prep) was fifth in the 3,000 (9:01.81).
Rowan finished second in the women’s championship meet.
Kierston Johnson (Oakcrest) ran on the Profs’ winning 4x200 relay (1:44.39). She was also fourth in the 200 (26.39) and seventh in the 60 dash (8.00).
Melina Johnson (EHT) ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:58.99). She was also fifth in the 500 (1:22.55). Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was third in the long jump (5.26).
TCNJ won the team title. Emily Forester (Mainland) ran on the Lions’ winning 4x800 relay (10:06.85) and third-place distance medley relay (13:11.56).
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) won in singles 6-0, 6-1 and in doubles 6-0 in Rutgers’ 7-0 win over Seton Hall.
Baseball
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine) pitched three shutout innings, allowing a hit and striking out two, to get the win in Duke’s 5-0 victory over William & Mary.
Joseph Acosta (Vineland) pitched a shutout inning in relief for East Tennessee State in a 10-4 win over Rider.
In George Washington’s 12-8 loss to Marist, Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 6 with two runs and a stolen base, and Ervin Bogan (Vineland) had an RBI single that drove in Boselli. In a 6-4 win over Marist, Boselli went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Seamus Brazill (Barnegat) pitched 12/3 scoress in relief, striking out one, for Hofstra in a 4-3 loss to La Salle.
Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 3, including his first collegiate hit, with three RBIs in Iona’s 9-6 loss to New Mexico State.
Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) drove in a run on a walk in Marist’s 12-8 win over George Washington.
In Old Dominion’s 11-2 win over Holy Cross, Robbie Petracci (EHT) went 2 for 4 with an RBI double and a two-run homer, and Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.
Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) pitched 31/3 innings in relief, allowing a run and striking out two, in Rider’s 10-4 loss to East Tennessee State.
Jordan Sweeney (EHT) had a pinch-hit single for his first collegiate hit in Rutgers’ 14-3 win over North Florida. He hit a two-run single in a 16-4 win over North Florida.
Cole Vanderslice (St. Augustine Prep) pitched four innings in his start, allowing a run and striking out one, and getting no decision in Villanova’s 7-1 loss to Purdue.
Jayson Hoopes (St. Augustine) pitched a perfect ninth, striking out one, in Virginia’s 14-3 win over Bucknell.
Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) had a double and two RBIs in Felician’s 11-2 loss to Southern New Hampshire.
He had a hit and two runs in a 6-3 win over New Haven. He had a single, a double and two RBIs in a 7-4 loss to New Haven.
In Eastern’s 22-5 win over Centenary, Mickey Foytik (Cumberland Regional) went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. David Hunsberger (Vineland) went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. In a 16-3 win over Centenary, Foytik hit a three-run homer, and Hunsberger had an RBI single.
Brandon Riggs (EHT) pitched four innings in his start, allowing a run and striking out three for a no-decision in Penn State Harrisburg’s 6-4 win over Franklin & Marshall.
Women’s gymnastics
Brown senior Erin Howell (EHT) earned second-team honors at the All-Ivy Classic for the floor events Sunday. She scored 9.475 on the bars and 9.700 on the floor.
Softball
Tiffany Bell (Absegami) had a hit and a run in Bryant’s 11-4 loss to Georgia State. In a 7-4 win over Mercer, Bell had a double, a stolen base and two runs scored. Jenna Gardner (Cumberland) hit a two-run homer and stole a base.
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) hit a double in Central Connecticut State’s 4-1 win over Rider. She went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in a 4-3 loss to Bowling Green. She doubled and scored in a 6-2 loss to Creighton.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) pitched a complete game, allowing two runs and striking out three, in Manhattan’s 10-2 win over South Dakota. She also had a hit, a run and two RBIs.
In a 6-4 loss to Georgetown, she hit a two-run homer. In a 5-3 win over Cornell, she pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief, striking out one, to earn her second win of the season.
Rachel Zeides (Ocean City) went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI in Rider’s 7-2 loss to Creighton.
Victoria Szrom (EHT) went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI in Florida Tech’s 9-3 win over Eckerd.
Madison Mathes (Hammonton) went 2 for 3 in Lock Haven’s 5-1 loss to Saint Anselm. She had one hit and scored in a 6-1 win over Southern Connecticut.
Sara Pietropolo (Absegami) had one hit and two RBIs in the University of the Sciences’ 12-2 loss to Franklin Pierce.
Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs in Cabrini’s 13-0 win over Northern Vermont-Johnson. She scored twice and drove in a run in a 9-0 win over Hanover.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and two RBIs in Wesley’s 9-0 win over Washington College.
Women’s lacrosse
Megan Bozzi (Mainland) scored in Coastal Carolina’s 12-7 loss to Temple.
In La Salle’s 12-11 win over Bucknell, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) scored three with five draw controls, and Allison Hunter (Middle) added a goal.
Taylor Emmell (Cedar Creek) scored her first collegiate goal in Monmouth’s 18-4 win over Central Connectuct State.
Mel Amador (Lower Cape May Regional) made 18 saves in Chestnut Hill’s 11-9 loss to Shepherd.
Courtney Wolf (EHT) scored four goals, the first of her collegiate career, in Holy Family’s 19-15 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. She scored once in a 19-6 loss to Molloy.
Lexie Sharp (Ocean City) had two goals and three draw controls in Elizabethtown’s 14-7 loss to Widener.
Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) had two goals and an assist in Hood’s 14-12 win over Washington & Jefferson.
Gab Cohen (Mainland) scored in Widener’s 13-3 loss to Dickinson.
In a 14-7 win over Elizabethtown, Cohen scored twice, and Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored three.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.