Lauren Princz and Gabriel Moronta not only proved themselves among the state’s best track and field athletes Sunday, they did it with performances that rank among the best in the country this winter.
Princz of Egg Harbor Township High School won the girls 55-meter dash, and Moronta of Pleasantville the boys 800 run at the indoor track and field Meet of Champions at Ocean Breeze Track and Field facility in Staten Island, New York.
Three other local athletes — Anthony Vasquez of Egg Harbor Township, Elizabeth Makar of Pinelands Regional and Bryanna Craig of Millville — also won MOC events.
Moronta rallied to win the 800 in a personal-best 1 minute, 52.46 seconds. Moronta was in fifth place with 600 meters to go but surged over the last 200 for the win. Nicholas Mederios of Old Bridge finished second in 1:52.76.
Moronta’s time ranks fourth in the country this winter, according to milesplit.com, a website that chronicles the national high school track and field scene.
Princz won the 55 dash in a personal-best 6.98 seconds. That time ranks No. 8 in the country, according to milesplit.
Craig won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 6 inches. Carly Tarentino of Arthur Johnson also jumped 50-6, but Craig won because she had fewer misses.
Makar won the shot put with a put of 44-2.5.
Vasquez won the 55 hurdles in a personal-best 7.31 seconds.
Note: Spring track and field practices began Friday throughout the state. The first scrimmages can be held this Friday, the first meets April 1.
