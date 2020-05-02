For minor league baseball players, missing the regular season is more than just not playing the sport they love.
It is a missed opportunity.
Athletes aspiring to reach the big leagues or even just to climb higher in the ranks have been forced to put those hopes on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And among those players anxiously waiting to get back on the diamond are former Cape-Atlantic League standouts Denny Brady, L.T. Struble and Buddy Kennedy.
“I know I’m in the same boat as everyone else, so I’m trying to make the most out of the situation I have,” said Brady, 23, a 2015 Buena Regional High School graduate who pitched last season for the Los Angeles Angels’ high-A affiliate, the Inland Empire 66ers, in San Bernardino, California.
“It’s a unique situation. I never had to do anything like this before. I’m just trying to enjoy the family time and, obviously, I’m also staying ready for the season. That’s still my primary focus.”
Kennedy, who played second base last season for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ low-A affiliate, the Kane County Cougars in Geneva, Illinois, views the stay-at home order as a chance to improve.
But the 2017 Millville graduate said the postponement could be a delay in the development and advancement process, especially for the prospects that received invitations to big-league camps.
“To get that opportunity, it’s huge,” said Kennedy, 21, of Millville. “You have to go through the minors to get to the majors. It’s definitely a missed opportunity for some guys, for sure.
“Everyone wants to (advance in the organization), and you do whatever you have to do in spring training to play your hardest and show out.”
Struble played at the lowest level of the New York Mets organization last season — the Gulf Coast League Mets in Florida.
The 2014 Hammonton graduate missed spring training last season and only played 18 of 53 games due to an injury. He batted .231 with 12 hits and 14 runs scored. His on-base percentage was .365.
This year would’ve been his first spring training, and the 23-year-old was anticipating the opportunity to be prompted within the organization.
“It’s out of my control,” said Struble, who has an outdoor batting cage and indoor gym at his Hammonton home. Struble also said Solid Training in Hammonton let its members borrow gym equipment and that owner Matt Silvesti has done a great job helping everyone have what they need.
But the uncertainty remains.
“I think it’ll depend on the season now, if we have it,” Struble said. “I’m just doing what I can to stay prepared if we do get a chance to get back out there.”
Brady, who was The Press Baseball Player of the Year as a senior in 2015, works out and pitches about five or six times each week.
The Vineland resident is working on enhancing skills that need improvement, such as velocity and pitch development.
“I would say as much as it’s a missed opportunity, it’s also a new opportunity to work on things that I wasn’t able to work on before,” said Brady, who is also looking to advance this season in the Angels’ organization.
Last season with the 66ers, Brady posted a 3.64 ERA with 86 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings. He started 10 of the 13 games in which he pitched.
“I think this is going to bring good things for me,” Brady said. “I can easily shut it down. I know a lot of guys doing that. But I know there are things for me to work on, and it’ll only prepare me more.
“I wasn’t under-prepared by any means, but now I can check off all the boxes.“
Struble said the Mets stay in contact via Zoom and has twice-weekly meetings with coaches and strength and conditioning trainers.
“It’s tough not being around everybody, everyday,” Struble said. “I’m just trying each day to find something to keep me positive, whether it’s working out or spending time with family.”
Last season, Kennedy batted .262 with 50 runs scored, 49 RBIs and seven home runs. He had 101 hits, including 18 doubles and four triples. Kennedy drew 47 walks, and his on-base percentage was .342.
He said it’s important for himself and other minor leaguers to remain positive and active during the pandemic.
“When I came home, I was happy to see my family and all, but it felt different,” Kennedy said. “I am just training my body for a season, if it even happens. I’m doing everything I can to stay in shape and keep my mind right and be ready to go when the time comes.”
