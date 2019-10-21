Chicago Bears defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, an Absegami High School graduate, earned his first career NFL sack Sunday.
Anderson, who was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster last week, dropped New Orleans' Teddy Bridgewater during the third quarter of the Bears' 36-25 loss to the Saints. He also had a tackle for loss and two total tackles.
Jacksonville rookie running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville rushed for 3 yards on three carries in the Jaguars' 27-17 victory over Cincinnati. Bengals long snapper Clark Harris (Southern Regional) handled six punts, two extra points and a field goal.
Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional) had four receptions for 41 yards in the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to Buffalo.
Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep) made three tackles in the Falcons' 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Guard Jamil Demby (Vineland) was on the Rams' inactive list.
Tennessee defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine) did not have a tackle while playing seven defensive snaps in the Titans' 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.