Absegami High School graduate Abdullah Anderson made his regular-season NFL debut Monday night for the Chicago Bears.
Anderson, who was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster earlier that day, played defensive tackle and contributed to the Bears' 31-15 victory over Washington.
While he was not credited with a tackle, Anderson was part of an impressive defensive stand in the fourth quarter that helped preserve the win.
Felt Amazing to get a W playing my First NFL Game 🐻⬇️— Abdullah Anderson Jr. (@A_ANDERSON_13) September 24, 2019
Also on the local NFL front:
Vineland High School graduate Jamil Demby made his first regular-season start Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams in a 20-13 victory over Cleveland. Demby started at right guard in place of inured Austin Blythe.
Jacksonville rookie running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville) did not get any offensive snaps in the Jaguars' 20-7 win over Tennessee on Thursday.
Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep) was credited with one tackle in the Falcons' 27-24 loss at Indianapolis on Sunday.
Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional) had two receptions for 9 yards in the Dolphins' 31-6 loss to Dallas.
Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern) was on the field for six punts, one field goal attempt and two extra points in the Bengals' 21-17 loss to Buffalo.
Tennessee defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine) was not credited with any tackles in the Titans' 20-7 loss to Jacksonville.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.