Chicago Bears 2019 Football Headshots

This is a 2019 photo of Abdullah Anderson of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This image reflects the Chicago Bears active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

 FRE

Absegami High School graduate Abdullah Anderson made his regular-season NFL debut Monday night for the Chicago Bears.

Anderson, who was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster earlier that day, played defensive tackle and contributed to the Bears' 31-15 victory over Washington.

While he was not credited with a tackle, Anderson was part of an impressive defensive stand in the fourth quarter that helped preserve the win.

"Felt amazing to get a 'W' playing in my first NFL game," Anderson wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Also on the local NFL front:

Vineland High School graduate Jamil Demby made his first regular-season start Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams in a 20-13 victory over Cleveland. Demby started at right guard in place of inured Austin Blythe.

Jacksonville rookie running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville) did not get any offensive snaps in the Jaguars' 20-7 win over Tennessee Thursday.

Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep) was credited with one tackle in the Falcons' 27-24 loss at Indianapolis Sunday.

Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regiona) had two receptions for 9 yards in the Dolphins' 31-6 loss to Dallas.

Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern) was on the field for six punts, one field goal attempt and two extra points in the Bengals' 21-17 loss to Buffalo.

Tennessee defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine) was not credited with any tackles in the Titans' 20-7 loss to Jacksonville.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments