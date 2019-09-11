Here's a look at how local NFL players fared during Week 1 of the regular season:
Chicago defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson (Absegami High School) was deactivated for the Bears' 10-3 loss to Green Bay on Thursday night.
Jacksonville running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville) had one carry for 7 yards in his NFL debut during the Jaguars' 40-26 loss to Kansas City on Sunday.
Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep) had two tackles in the Falcons' 28-13 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jamil Demby (Vineland) played special teams in a 30-27 victory over Carolina on Sunday.
Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional) had two receptions for 31 yards in the Dolphins' 59-10 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.
Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern) was on the field for four punts, three field goal attempts and two extra points in the Bengals' 21-20 loss to Seattle Sunday.
Tennessee defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine) had three tackles for the Titans in a 43-13 victory over Cleveland on Sunday.
