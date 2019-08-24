TE Mike Gesicki - Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki had a 6-yard reception in a 34-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason opener Thursday. Gesicki, a 2014 Southern Regional graduate, is in his second season.

 Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press

Miami second-year tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional High School) caught three passes for a team-high 59 yards in the Dolphins' 22-7 preseason victory over Jacksonville Thursday night.

Jaguars rookie running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville) rushed for 18 yards on eight carries and had three receptions for minus-1 yard.

Arizona rookie running back Wes Hills (Wildwood) did not have a carry in the Cardinals' 20-9 loss to Minnesota Saturday. Hills is still the Cardinals' leading rusher in the preseason with 51 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Baltimore quarterback Joe Callahan (Holy Spirit) had 1 carry for 6 yards and was 0-for-1 passing in a 26-15 win over the Eagles Thursday in a game that was halted by lightning early in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jamil Demby (Vineland) was listed on the team's website as one of its 12 players to watch entering Saturday's preseason game against Denver.

Armstead, Callahan, Demby, Gesicki and Hills are among 11 local players currently on NFL rosters, along with Chicago defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson (Absegami), Carolina linebacker Brandon Bell (Oakcrest), Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep), Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern), Tennessee nose tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine) and Cleveland linebacker Anthony Stubbs (Millville).

