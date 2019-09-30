Jaguars Broncos Football

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead, right, celebrates with quarterback Gardner Minshew after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey

Millville High School graduate Ryquell Armstead scored his first NFL touchdown Sunday.

Armstead, a rookie running back for Jacksonville, caught a 7-yard TD pass from Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew in a 26-24 victory at Denver.

"Going home with a W and my first career touchdown!," Armstead tweeted Sunday night. "Love this team."

Armstead, a sixth-round draft pick from Temple University, is believed to be the first local NFL player to score a touchdown in a regular-season game since Holy Spirit High School graduate and Atlantic City native William Green scored two TDs for Cleveland in 2004.

Armstead also rushed for a career-high 42 yards on eight carries.

Also on the local NFL front:

Absegami High School graduate Abdullah Anderson recorded his first career tackle as a defensive tackle in Chicago's 16-6 victory over Minnesota.

Vineland High School graduate Jamil Demby played special teams in the Los Angeles Rams' 55-40 loss to Tampa Bay. Demby, a second-year offensive lineman, had made his first career start the previous week at right guard in place of injured Austin Blythe.

Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep) made one tackle in the Falcons' 27-10 loss to Tennessee. Titans defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine Prep) was not credited with any tackles.

Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional) was held without a reception for the first time this season in a 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The second-year player has six catches for 51 yards and no touchdowns this season.

Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern) was set to play Monday night against Pittsburgh. Harris is in his 11th season with the Bengals.

