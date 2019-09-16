Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Vineland High School graduate Jamil Demby made his regular-season NFL debut Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams in the Rams' 27-9 victory over New Orleans.
Demby, a sixth-round draft pick in 2018, replaced starting right guard Austin Blythe in the second quarter after Blythe suffered a leg injury. Demby gave up a strip sack on his first play but rebounded to turn in a solid performance.
"He did a nice job," Rams coach Sean McVay told the media after the game. "To be able to lose a player of Austin Blythe’s caliber, that’s a big loss for us. But (Demby) seamlessly stepped in.
"It really was a great job by Jamil stepping in, and I'm excited to really look closely at it to see how he did snap in and snap out."
Also on the local NFL front:
Chicago defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson (Absegami) was re-signed to the Bears' practice squad after being waived last week.
Jacksonville rookie running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville) did not get any carries in the Jaguars' 13-12 loss to Houston.
Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep) was credited with one tackle in the Falcons' 24-20 victory over the Eagles.
Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regiona) had one catch for 11 yards in the Dolphins' 43-0 loss to New England.
Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern) was on the field for five punts, two field goal attempts and two extra points in the Bengals' 41-17 loss to San Francisco.
Tennessee defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine) was not credited with any tackles in the Titans' 19-17 loss to Indianapolis.
