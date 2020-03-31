United States' Frank Aniello Molinaro reacts after defeating Poland's Magomedmurad Gadzhiev during the men's 65-kg freestyle wrestling competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Frank Molinaro jumps into John Stout's arms after winning the 2005 state title over Jordan Burroughs of Winslow Township, a 2-1 overtime decision at 125 pounds. He won three state titles, beating Daryl Cocozzo of River Dell 1-0 in 2006, and John Barnett of Jefferson in a 3-1 decision in 2007.
Southern Regional's Frank Molinaro (celebrates his win over EHT's Jimmy Garrett after the 125 lb match. Sat. 3/12/05 Semi-finals NJ State Wrestling Championships at Baoardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Southern junior Frank Molinaro (center) in control during his win over River Dell's Daryl Cocozzo in the 140 lb class. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Southern's Frank Molinaro reacts to winning over St. Aug Ricky Hyson in second round 140 lb match. Fri. 3/10/06 First round of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Southern's Frank Molinaro is lifted by Millville's Shacoi Berry in a 140 lb match. Molinaro won. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Southern's Frank Molinaro puts a head lock on Millville's Shacoi Berry in a 140 lb match. Molinaro won. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Frank Molinaro, seen in 2016 at Penn State while training for the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. The three-time state scholastic champion from Southern Regional High School announced his retirement Tuesday. He had been scheduled to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials this week, but they were postponed, as were the Tokyo Games until 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Frank Molinaro was in the first grade, he jotted down his career ambition for an assignment.
Without any hesitation, he confidently wrote that he wanted to be an Olympic wrestler.
Not many people accomplish their childhood dream.
But the 31-year-old Barnegat Township native followed through.
In 2016, the Southern Regional High School and Penn State graduate captured the 65-kilogram (143 pounds) title at the U.S. Olympic Trials and finished fifth at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Molinaro, a three-time state champion at Southern and a national champion for Penn State, announced his retirement Tuesday. The Olympian made the decision public on FloWrestling.com’s radio show.
But he walks off the mat with an extreme sense of pride.
“I mean starting out at 5 or 5 (years old), still learning a takedown, and to finish my career the way I did was amazing," he said by phone. "I accomplished some big goals and then some. God has been good to me.”
Molinaro had qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, which were scheduled for this weekend at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center, but the competition was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tokyo Games were rescheduled for next summer.
Molinaro said that to prepare for next summer, it would take another 700 or 800 training sessions and more time away from his family — wife Kera and sons Kason (5), Frank Jr. (3) and Weston (2).
“It was either I win the trials at Penn State, the place where I wrestled in college, or think about moving on,” Molinaro said. “I just had to take my family and my future into consideration.
“God led me to make this decision, and I feel fine with it. I am at peace with it.”
Molinaro, dubbed “Gorilla Hulk,” was a four-time NCAA All-American and a two-time Big Ten champion at Penn State. During his senior season, he finished 33-0 and won the NCAA championship at 149 pounds.
Molinaro led Southern to the state Group IV title in 2005. He finished his Rams career with 148 wins, including three state titles at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
As a sophomore, Molinaro won his first state championship at 125 with an intense 2-1 decision over Winslow Township’s Jordan Burroughs on an escape in double overtime. Burroughs won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics, and he and Molinaro were teammates at the 2016 Games.
“Well, that’s a hard pick,” Molinaro said when asked to name his favorite memory on the mat.
“It’s either winning my first state title at Boardwalk Hall or winning the NCAA championship in college.”
Former Southern coach John Stout, who guided Molinaro all four years in high school, said the Rams wrestling program started its dominant reign in 2005.
Southern won 12 South Jersey and two state titles under Stout, who stepped down after 18 seasons following the 2018-19 season.
“He was such an impactful player,” Stout said. “There was nothing but pure determination from him. I was fortunate to have coached him.
“I’m proud of him, and so is the Southern wrestling community.”
Stout, who wrestled at Lacey Township and Wilkes College, said he thought this could be Molinaro’s last go-around on the mat.
“Well, to be honest , he is getting older, and with the family and three boys now, I wasn’t too shocked with his decision,” Stout said.
“As you get older, your perspectives in life start to change. I just wish it ended the way he wanted it to end and not under these circumstances (because of the postponement due to the COVID-19 crisis).”
Molinaro resides with his family in Norman, Oklahoma. He is training and coaching wrestling at the Oklahoma Regional Training Center, mainly working with wrestlers from the University of Oklahoma.
Previously an assistant coach at Rutgers and Virginia Tech, he plans to get back into college coaching.
“I’m still in the process of figuring everything out,” Molinaro said. “I’ll see where things lead me.”
Frank Molinaro - 2005-07
Olympic Wrestler Molinaro
Olympic Wrestler Molinaro
Olympic Wrestler Molinaro
