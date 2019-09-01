LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton H.S.) had eight tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup in his debut with Florida A&M University, a 61-0 loss to No. 17 Central Florida in the season opener Saturday.
DT Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) had a tackle in Florida Atlantic’s 45-21 loss to No. 5 Ohio State.
RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) rushed for 156 yards and four TDs on 20 carries in Rutgers’ 48-21 win over Boston College. WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had six receptions for 127 yards and a TD. LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) had one tackle.
LB Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had three tackles in Albany’s 38-21 loss to Central Michigan.
LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) and DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) each had a tackle in Villanova’s 34-14 win over Colgate. K/P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 44 yards on five punts, and attempted six kickoffs, getting one touchback.
DL Justin Kennedy (St. Joseph) had three tackles in Central Connecticut State’s 26-23 win over Fordham.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) rushed for 26 yards on nine carries in San Diego’s 52-34 loss to California Polytechnic.
