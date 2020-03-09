Two former local baseball players, both freshmen, helped Old Dominion University put together a four-game winning streak last week.
Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional H.S.) earned the decision in the Monarchs’ 3-1 win over Rutgers. He pitched 11/3 hitless innings, striking out three. In an 8-7 win over Rutgers, Robbie Petracci (Egg Harbor Township) hit a two-run single.
The Monarchs’ four-game winning streak, including a three-game sweep of Rutgers, put them at 12-2 entering Tuesday’s game against Norfolk State.
In eight games, Petracci is batting .353 (6 for 17) with a double, a homer, two runs and 10 RBIs. Dean has made four appearances, going 1-0- with two saves in 51/3 scoreless innings.
Petracci was a first-team Press All-Star last season for the Eagles, batting .464 with 32 RBIs, 28 runs scored 10 doubles and nine stolen bases. Dean was a starting pitcher for the Wildcats and finished his high school career with a 12-strikeout performance in a 1-0 loss in the sectional quarterfinals.
Jack Parkinson (St. Augustine Prep) allowed a run and struck out three in two innings in relief in Rutgers’ 6-3 loss to Saint Peter’s. In an 11-1 loss to Old Dominion, Jordan Sweeney (EHT) hit his first career homer, a solo shot in the sixth inning.
Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and three runs scored in Dayton’s 14-0 win over Northern Kentucky.
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine) improved to 3-0, pitching three shutout innings and striking out one in his start in Duke’s 5-0 win over Campbell.
Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) doubled, scored and drove in two runs in George Washington’s 4-2 win over William & Mary.
Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) singled and scored in Iona’s 12-11 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson. He doubled in a 16-2 loss to Fordham.
Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in Marist’s 10-9 loss to Wagner.
Mike Vasturia (St. Augustine) pitched a perfect ninth inning in Maryland’s 13-3 win over Bryant.
Josh Hood (St. Augustine) went 2 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Penn’s 4-1 win over Florida International. In a 2-1 loss to FIU, Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) pitched 51/3 innings, allowing two unearned runs and striking out four, and Brendan Bean (Gloucester Catholic; North Wildwood resident) struck out two in two-thirds of an inning in relief. In a 6-5 loss to FIU, Hood went 2 for 5 with a double, a run and two RBIs.
CJ LaFragola (St. Joseph) pinch ran in the top of the ninth and scored the winning run for Sacred Heart in a 1-0 victory over Ball State.
Cole Vanderslice (St. Augustine) picked up his first collegiate win for Villanova, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in a 6-4 victory over Bucknell.
Anthony Elefanta (Lacey Township) pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out one, in Bloomfield’s 2-2 tie with East Stroudsburg.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) singled, scored and drove in a run in Bloomsburg’s 12-3 win over Goldey-Beacom. He hit a two-run double and scored in a 9-5 win over Goldey-Beacom. He had two hits and a run in a 5-2 win over Goldey-Beacom.
Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) singled and scored in Felician’s 6-1 win over Embry-Riddle.
Robert Wood (Mainland) went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in Jefferson’s 10-8 win over West Virginia State.
Justin Skinner (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs in the University of the Sciences’ 13-12 win over Gannon. He scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning. He had two hits and an RBI in a 10-7 loss to Cedarville. He had a pair of hits in a 4-3 loss to West Virginia Wesleyan.
Nick Grotti (Millville) singled, scored and drove in a run in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 5-3 loss to Grand Valley State. He singled and drove in three runs in an 11-4 loss to Cedarville. He had a single, a double and a run in a 7-3 loss to Minnesota Crookston. He had three hits in a 6-1 loss to Saint Anselm.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) went 2 for 3 with two runs in Alvernia’s 6-5 win over Otterbein. In a 25-0 win over Finlandia, Nutile singled, scored and drove in a run. Sam Corn (Cumberland Regional) had a hit and scored twice. In a 10-1 win over Thiel, Nutile had two hits, two runs and an RBI. In a 23-2 win over Olivet, Nutile had two hits two runs and three RBIs, and Corn singled and scored.
Mickey Foytik (Cumberland) went 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs in Eastern’s 22-6 win over Johns Hopkins. In a 13-12 win over John Jay, Foytik and David Hunsberger (Vineland) each had a double and two runs scored. In a 6-5 win over St. Elizabeth, Foytik had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Hunsberger doubled, homered, scored twice and drove in three runs.
In a 12-10 loss to St. Elizabeth, Hunsberger went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, two runs and two RBIs. In a 16-0 victory over Eastern Mennonite, Foytik pitched eight shutout innings for the win, striking out six.
Miles Feaster (Lacey) had three hits, a run and three RBIs in Montclair State’s 15-10 win over Cortland.
Michael McCourt (St. Augustine) pitched a complete game for his first win of the season, allowing a run and striking out four in seven innings of Mount Aloysius’ 3-1 victory over Stevenson.
Brandon Riggs (EHT) pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits, one walk and striking out six, for Penn State-Harrisburg in a 6-0 win over North Carolina Wesleyan.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) had a single, a double, a run and an RBI in Rowan’s 13-7 win over Cabrini. In a 13-0 win over St. Lawrence, Donald Zellman (Lacey) pitched five shutout innings with four strikeouts to earn the decision. In a 15-6 win over St. Lawrence, McIsaac had two hits, three runs, four RBIs and a stolen base.
Stephen Brady (St. Joseph) pitched three innings in relief, allowing a run and striking out three, to get the win in Rutgers-Camden’s 8-2 win over Ursinus.
Dom Fiorentino (Ocean City) tripled in Ursinus’ 8-2 loss to Rutgers-Camden. In a 22-0 win over Pitt-Greensburg, Fiorentino went 2 for 4 with a run and three RBIs, and Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) had an RBI single and a two-run homer. In a 6-1 win over Beloit, Fiorentino doubled and hit a solo homer. In a 6-1 loss to Illinois Wesleyan, Griffith had two hits, and Fiorentino doubled.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run in Widener’s 10-8 win over Clark.
Women’s bowling
Sarah Florence (Cedar Creek) placed 37th among186 bowlers for Youngstown State at the Columbia 300 Music City Classic in Smyrna, Tennessee. She bowled a five-game series of 974 pins with a high score of 214.
Women’s basketball
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had two points and two rebounds in Jefferson’s 63-59 victory over Holy Family for its second straight Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference championship. The Rams earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 14 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in Albright’s 68-46 loss to Williams in the first round of the D-III tournament.
In Rowan’s 72-68 win over U.S. Merchant Marine in the first round of the D-III tournament, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) scored 22, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) scored three. In a 60-40 loss to Amherst in the second round, Holt scored three.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) scored four in Widener’s 82-66 loss to Christopher Newport in the D-III tournament.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.