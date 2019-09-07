A look at the seven local NFL players who entered the weekend on 53-man rosters:
Abdullah Anderson, defensive tackle, Chicago Bears, No. 76: Anderson (Absegami) is entering his first season on the Bears’ active roster. He spent all of his rookie season on their practice squad in 2018.
Ryquell Armstead, running back, Jacksonville Jaguars, No. 23: Armstead (Millville) was the Jaguars’ sixth-round draft pick in April after a terrific college career at Temple University.
Jack Crawford, defensive lineman, Atlanta Falcons, No. 95: Crawford (St. Augustine Prep) is entering his eighth NFL season and third with the Falcons. He had his best season in 2018, getting six sacks, 35 tackles and his first NFL interception. He also won the team’s Ed Block Courage Award.
Jamil Demby, offensive lineman, Los Angeles Rams, No. 64: Demby (Vineland) enters his second NFL season. He was a Rams sixth-round draft pick in 2018 but spent most of last season on Detroit’s practice squad before re-signing with the Rams on Nov. 12.
Mike Gesicki, tight end, Miami Dolphins, No. 88: Gesicki (Southern Regional) is starting his second season with the Dolphins. He was a second-round draft pick in 2018 and caught 22 passes for 202 yards with no touchdowns as a rookie.
Clark Harris, long snapper, Cincinnati Bengals, No. 46: Harris (Southern Regional) enters his 11th season with the Bengals. The 2017 Pro Bowler is considered one of the best and most durable players in the league, having missed just one game in his career.
Austin Johnson, defensive tackle, Tennessee Titans, No. 94: Johnson (St. Augustine Prep) enters his fourth season with the Titans. He was their second-round draft pick in 2016. Last season, Johnson had 22 tackles, two pass defenses and a sack.
