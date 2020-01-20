Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Two former Shore Conference wrestlers helped Stevens Institute of Technology win the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.
Thomas Poklikuha (Pinelands Regional H.S.) won the 165-pound title in dominant fashion, and it was the second conference title of his career. He opened with a second-period pin and advanced to the semifinals with a 16-0 technical fall. After another second-period pin, Poklikuha won a 12-4 major decision in the title bout.
Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) finished second at 133 for the Ducks. He earned a major decision and a 4-2 decision on his way to the final, but dropped a 2-0 decision. Nicholas Pepe (Southern Regional) also competed for Stevens, earning a pair of wins at 149.
Cody Dix (EHT) finished fourth at 149 for Wilkes at the MAC Championships. He opened with 11-0 and 15-3 major decisions, the second over Pepe, before getting pinned. In the consolations, he won an 8-5 decision and dropped a 3-0 decision in the third-place bout.
Conner Boal (Holy Spirit) finished fourth at 174 for Lycoming at the MAC Championships. He was pinned in the opening round and won with a pair of pins in the consolation brackets. He then lost in the third-place bout.
Owen Kretschmer (Southern) won a 4-0 decision at 133 in Castleton’s 31-6 win over Rhode Island.
Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) and Gary Nagle (Middle Township) finished sixth at 133 and 174, respectively, for Ursinus at the Will Abele Invitational. Nagle won his opening bout with a 41-second pin and the second match by a 4-2 decision. He dropped to the consolation bracket with a 3-2 loss and then lost two more. Rodriguez was pinned in the opening round, won by a technical fall and two pins in the consolations and ended his day with a pair of losses.
Women’s basketball
Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had three points and two rebounds in Bloomfield’s 62-58 loss to Nyack. In a 61-59 loss to Holy Family, Sykes had five points and three rebounds, and Tanazha Ford (Millville) two points and five rebounds.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 16 points and three rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 63-55 loss to Jefferson. She had 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in an 84-55 win over Nyack.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had two points and three rebounds in Jefferson’s 63-55 win over Goldey-Beacom.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had six points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in Albright’s 83-72 win over Widener. She had eight points and nine rebounds in an 82-73 loss to Messiah.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had three points, six assists and five rebounds in Cabrini’s 104-77 win over Gwynedd Mercy. She had two points, four rebounds and two assists in a 77-70 loss to Staten Island.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 22 points, three rebounds and two assists in Cairn’s 73-46 loss to Clarks Summit. She had 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 70-69 loss to Wilson.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had four points and six rebounds in Catholic’s 65-62 win over Scranton.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 18 points and eight rebounds in Delaware Valley’s 55-38 loss to Stockton. She had two points, five rebounds and two steals in a 77-36 loss to Misericordia. She had seven points, four rebounds and three steals in a 102-48 loss to DeSales.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Kean’s 71-65 loss to Rowan.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had 10 points and three rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 68-61 win over Ursinus. She had 17 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 54-48 win over Franklin & Marshall.
Kamryn Englert (Holy Spirit) had six points and three rebounds in Neumann’s 91-53 loss to Marymount. She had nine points, four rebounds and two assists in a 69-56 loss to Immaculata.
Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had six points and two rebounds in Rowan’s 71-65 win over Kean. In an 89-50 win over Rutgers-Newark, Holt had 14 points and four rebounds, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had six points, three rebounds and two steals in Widener’s 77-56 win over Hood.
Women’s indoor track and field
Rutgers freshman Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) broke the school record in the triple jump (12.68 meters) at the Vanderbilt Indoor Invitational.
Ayana Culhane (Absegami) was fourth in the shot put (44 feet, 7.5 inches) and third in the weight throw (55-5) for Hampton at the Virginia Military Institute Keydet Invitational in Lexington, Virginia.
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) won the long jump (5.36 meters) for Monmouth at the Wesley Brown Invitational in Annapolis, Maryland. She finished second in the triple jump (11.51).
Caitlin Hambor (Southern) ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s seventh-place 4x400-meter relay (4:16.49) at the Gotham Cup in Staten Island, New York.
Rider also competed at the Gotham Cup. Kristin Siegle won the 800 dash in 2:15.28. Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May Regional) ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:58.86).
Madelyn Bradway (Ocean City) was fifth in the weight throw (14.78) for Sacred Heart at the Boston University Multi-team Meet.
Emily Forester (Mainland) was fifth in the 1,000 run (3:11.72) for The College of New Jersey at the Ramapo Season Opener.
Men’s indoor track and field
Amir Brock (EHT) ran on Villanova’s winning 4x400 relay (3:17.73) at the Wesley A. Brown Invitational in Annapolis, Maryland. He also finished ninth in the 400 (51.21).
Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) broke his own team record in the long jump, finishing fourth (7.03) for Georgian Court at the Gotham Cup. DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was fourth in the high jump (1.89) and ran on the ninth-place 4x400 relay (3:28.04). Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was fourth in the shot put (14.96).
Isaiah Whaley (Atlantic City) was 12th in the 400 (51.01) for Holy Family at the Gotham Cup.
Trey Henry (EHT) was 13th in the 200 (22.76) and 15th in the 60 (7.12) for Kutztown at the Gotham Cup.
Justin Bishop (Mainland) ran on Rowan’s fifth-place 4x400 relay (3:23.34) at the Gotham Cup. He was also fifth in the 400 (49.76). Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) was seventh in the long jump (6.81). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) was 11th in the 800 (1:59.83). Rob Gardner (Hammonton) was fifth in the pole vault (4.20). Connor McBride (Southern) was 13th in the 5,000 (16:24.99).
Liam Andersen (Southern) won the weight thrown (14.66) for New Haven at the Wheaton Lyons Invitational in Norton, Massachusetts.
David Springstead (Southern) was 12th in the 60 hurdles (8.90) for Stevens Tech at the Ramapo Season Opener.
Matthew Byrnes (Southern) was third in the shot put (12.34) for Ursinus at the Dutchmen Invitational in Annville, Pennsylvania.
Wildwood Catholic's Jahlil White signs with Temple
Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt signs with West Virginia
“We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Huggins said. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line.
"Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter while equally playing and guarding in the post position. Taj has been very well coached in high school.”
Baseball
Cedar Creek's Luke Vaks signs with Old Dominion
EHT's Sean Duffy signs with High Point
Barnegat's Lucas Torres signs with Wagner
ACIT's Tony Santa Maria signs with Iona
Holy Spirit's Justin Jimenez signs with Frostburg
Cedar Creek's Steven Kaenzig signs with Hofstra
St. Augustine's Kenny Levari signs Old Dominion
Holy Spirit's Brandon Castellini commits to St. John’s
St. Augustine's Rob Ready signs with East Carolina
St. Augustine Brian Furey signs with Navy
Ocean City's Jacob McKenna signs with St. Joseph's
St. Augustine's Alex Hunt signs with Iona
EHT's Bobby Baxter signs with Columbia
Women's Lacrosse
Middle's Maddie Barber signs with Temple
Middle's Kira Sides signs with LaSalle
Barnegat's Maddy Santorelli signs with Montclair State
Barnegats Maddie Schleicher signs with William Smith
Golf
St. Augustine Prep's Drue Nicholas signs with North Carolina State
Men's Lacrosse
Mainland's Colin Cooke signs with High Point
St. Augustine David Burr signs with Rutgters
St. Augustine's Wilson Carpenter signs with Lehigh
St. Augustine's Steven DelleMonache signs with Robert Morris
St. Augustine's Logan Hone signs with NJIT
St. Augustine's Joey Serafine signs with NJIT
St. Augustine's Brayden Steere signs with Wagner
Men's Crew
St. Augustine Prep's Josh Diggons signs with University of Washington
Holy Spirit's Jake Curran signs with LaSalle
Holy Spirit's Joe Glenn signs with Drexel
Women's Crew
Holy Spirit's Haley Bramante signs with Drexel
Ocean City's Margaret Kane signs with Rutgers
Holy Spirit's Mollie Knoff signs with Drexel
Holy Spirit's Bailey Harris signs with University of Connecticut
Ocean City's Claudia Scherbin signs with Clemson
Holy Spirit's Abby Fuscaldo signs with East Michigan
Mainland's Paige Ortzman signs with UCLA
Holy Spirit's Jules Lynch commits to Tulsa
Ocean City's Emma Finnegan signs with Rutgers
Holy Spirit's Kayla Driscoll signs with Drexel
Men's Soccer
St. Augustine's Kyle Bartleson signs with St. Joseph's
Women's soccer
Absegami's Allie Tierney signs with Kutztown
Men's Swimming
Mainland's Destin Lasco signs with California
Women's Track and Field
Mainland's Claire Pedrick signs with Lehigh
Men's Cross Country
Mainland's Kevin Antczak signs with North Carolina State
Softball
EHT's Kaitlyn Riggs signs with Stony Brook
Vineland's Devin Coia signs with Monmouth
Pilgrim Academy's Annalise Lopresti signs with Bryant
Atlantic City's Katie Master signs with Central Connecticut State
Field hockey
Ocean City's Chloe Prettyman signs with Shippensburg
