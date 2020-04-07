Stockton University men’s lacrosse players Eric Ellis, Luc Swedlund and Dante Poli were each named Maverik Lacrosse Division III Media All-American Honorable Mentions on Tuesday.
With the NCAA spring seasons canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Inside Lacrosse, a media organization based in Baltimore, recognized 117 D-III athletes and divided them into four teams and honorable mentions.
Ellis, Swedlund and Poli led Stockton (5-1) to a 24th-ranked spot in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association D-III season-ending poll.
Poli led Stockton with 19 goals and 28 points. The sophomore scored a team-leading five man-up goals and added 21 ground balls, nine assists and nine caused turnovers.
The Doylestown, Pennsylvania, resident was the Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week once and was named to the USILA Team of the Week once this season.
Swedlund was second on the team with 18 goals and added three assists for 21 points. The junior netted two man-up goals and also grabbed 10 ground balls in six starts.
The Randolph, Morris County, resident has the second-most career goals (159) and seventh-most career points (189) in program history. Swedlund is 32 goals away from the program record (191 by Kevin Logue).
Ellis scored 14 goals and added four assists for 18 points. The senior had four ground balls and two caused turnovers
The Eastern Regional High School graduate and Voorhees resident has 68 goals and 38 assists for 106 points in his career.
Due to an NCAA ruling that restored a season of eligibility for spring athletes, Ellis could potentially return next year if he chooses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.