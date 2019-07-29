Joe Callahan reportedly will get another chance to play in the NFL.
The NFL Network reported Monday the Holy Spirit High School graduate from Absecon will sign with the Baltimore Ravens, pending a physical.
Joining the Ravens would mean a reunion with Greg Roman, who grew up in Ventnor and is also a Holy Spirit graduate. Roman, who is the Ravens' offensive coordinator, served as a volunteer offensive coordinator at Holy Spirit during the 2008 season, when Callahan was the Spartans' quarterback.
On Saturday, one of the Ravens' quarterbacks, Robert Griffin III, suffered a broken thumb during practice and is expected to miss several weeks.
Lamar Jackson, a second-year player, is Baltimore's top quarterback. The other quarterback on their roster is Trace McSorley, a rookie out of Penn State.
Callahan, 26, last played in the NFL with Green Bay in 2017, when he appeared in one game for the Packers. He spent training camp with the Eagles last season before being released at the end of the preseason. He signed a futures contract with Tampa Bay in January but was released in March.
Callahan would be among 11 local players attending NFL training camps this season, along with Chicago defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson (Absegami), Jacksonville running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville), Cincinnati linebacker Brandon Bell (Oakcrest), Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep), Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jamil Demby (Vineland), Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern), Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern), Arizona running back Wes Hills (Wildwood), Tennessee defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine) and Cleveland linebacker Anthony Stubbs (Millville).
