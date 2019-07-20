The Margate Hurricanes earned a first-round bye in the Atlantic County Baseball League playoffs that begin Monday.
The Hurricanes earned the No. 1 seed with a 21-2 regular-season record. They'll return to action when the semiifinal series begin July 29.
Three best-of-three series begin Monday, with each Game 2 set for Tuesday and Game 3, if necessary, on Wednesday. Games 1 and 3 will be played at the home of the higher-seeded teams. The lower seeds will host Game 2.
The Northfield Cardinals (16-8), the defending champions, are the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 Ventnor (1-22) in the first round.
Third-seeded Hammonton (13-11), the runner-up in 2018, will host No. 6 Absecon (8-15).
The fourth-seeded Margate Green Wave (11-12) will host No. 5 Ocean City (11-13).
In the semifinals, the Hurricanes will play the lowest-seeded team to emerge from the opening round.
The best-of-five championship series will begin Aug. 5.
Absecon 8, Ventnor 2: Tommy O'Kane drew a bases-loaded, tie-breaking walk in the sixth inning to help Absecon win Thursday night.
Mark Allen got two hits and scored twice for Absecon. Jailen Heard struck out three in five innings to earn the win.
For Ventnor, Nate Wallace doubled and scored a run.
Ocean City 3, Hammonton 0: Drew Khoury, Andrew DiPasquale and Ricky Carlucci each had an RBI single for Ocean City.
Drew Powell, MJ Ginn and and Carlucci combined on the shutout.
Tyler Tome singled twice for Hammonton.
