The Atlantic County Baseball League playoff semifinals open Monday as defending champion Northfield Cardinals host Hammonton, and the Margate Hurricanes host the Margate Green Wave.
All playoff games are at 7 p.m.
The Margate Hurricanes, Hammonton, and to a lesser degree, Northfield, have dominated the ACBL for more than two decades, collectively winning every championship since Ocean City won it in 1994. Since that year, the Hurricanes have won 13 championships, Hammonton has taken the title eight times, and Northfield has won three times.
The semifinals are best-of-three with the higher-seeded teams hosting Monday and Wednesday if necessary. The lower-seeded teams host Tuesday.
The two Margate teams share Jerome Avenue Field in Margate. Northfield plays at Birch Grove Park in Northfield, and Hammonton’s home games are at Hammonton Lake Park.
The Northfield-Hammonton series is a rematch of last year's best-of-five final, won by Northfield in a three-game sweep. Northfield (18-8) is second seeded, and Hammonton (15-11) is the third seed.
Northfield topped seventh-seeded Ventnor in two games last week to clinch their best-of-three quarterfinal series. Key players for Northfield in the series were Jack Loefflad, Juan Mejia, Chris Caprio, Nick Ezzi and pitchers Brandon Riggs and Jared Kacso.
“We played well against Ventnor, but at the same time going forward we have to play a lot better,” Northfield manager Joe Bunting said. “I told the team we’ll have to elevate our game to beat Hammonton. They had a great stretch late in the season with a lot of the same players as last year. We know we’re in for a dogfight.”
Hammonton topped sixth-seeded Absecon in two games in its quarterfinal. Hammonton was led by Stanton Tentnowski, Junior Mejia (Juan's brother), Nick Crescenzo, Brett Uhing and pitcher Joe Marino.
“It should be a good series, I hope,” Hammonton manager Sam Rodio said. “Northfield is a great team, and they have everybody back, and they’ve added some new pieces too. We had a rough patch where we lost five or six in a row. I don’t know if we’ve ever done that. We’re playing better. We’ve won five in a row and 7 of 9 the last couple weeks.”
The top-seeded Margate Hurricanes are 21-2 and drew a first-round bye. The fourth-seeded Margate Green Wave are 13-12. The Hurricanes were led this season by Monny Strickland, Jason Law, Eric Fitzgerald, Pedro Kaminsky, Jared Lenko, Chris Knott and Dave Housel.
The Green Wave are making their first appearance in the semifinals in their three years with manager Jeff Ball. The Green Wave swept fifth-seeded Ocean City. Brian Perez, Jeff Sennett, Dante DiPalma, Anthony Caraballo and pitchers Carson Denham and Frank Piernikowski led the way.
“We’re going in the right direction,” Ball said. “In the series with Ocean City, both our starters went the distance. The kids enjoy playing. They play like they’ve known each other for years. We feel good going into the series. We’re excited about what we’ve accomplished in a year. Not to take anything away from the Hurricanes. We know what we’re up against. We’re excited for the future and the playoffs.”
