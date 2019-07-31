The Arena Football League announced Wednesday that Adam Lorber will be vice president of business operations for the Atlantic City Blackjacks.
The Blackjacks were previously managed by Trifecta Sports and Entertainment, but the league assumed control of operations for the team, which led to Lorber’s hiring.
Along with overseeing daily operations, Lorber will ensure the franchise has continued growth in the resort after an encouraging inaugural season, the release said.
The Blackjacks, who finished 4-8, averaged 5,430 fans for their six games at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, including 6,685 for their last two home games.
An announced crowd of 6,266 came to the July 21 season finale, even though the Blackjacks already had already been eliminated from the playoffs.
“Adam brings extensive experience within the sports industry to the AFL, and we are proud to welcome him to the team,” AFL Commissioner Randall Boe said in the release.
“We look forward to having him on board to help expand the presence of the Atlantic City Blackjacks, and ensure that we’re providing the most engaging, action-packed experience in sports entertainment for our fans.”
Lorber served in the professional sports industry for 19 years, most recently as vice president of business development and chief revenue officer for the Staten Island Yankees.
He also was the president and general manager of the Camden Riversharks, and the director of corporate sales for the New Jersey Nets.
In 2009, Lorber earned the prestigious Atlantic League Executive of the Year Award.
“I admire how the Arena Football League has continued to expand and deliver innovative advancements in the sports industry,” Lorber said. “They offer an extremely high-quality entertainment experience for their fans, and I am thrilled to be a part of the organization and bring my knowledge of the industry to the Atlantic City Blackjacks.”Contact: 609-272-7210 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen
