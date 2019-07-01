youth baseball softball logo

Aiden Ralph pitched a complete game, striking out eight and giving up three hits, to lead Upper Township to an 8-1 victory over Greater Wildwood-Middle Township in a Little League District 16 ages 11-12 baseball game Sunday.

Ralph also had an RBI double and scored two runs.

Josh Pashley went 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and scored a run for Upper. Ryan Baldwin went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Teagan Mouton went 2 for 2 with a two-run double.

Broc Denke doubled for Wildwood-Middle.

Northfield 22, Somers Point 0: Chris Layton hit a grand slam to lead  Northfield.

Andrew Gillman added a three-run homer. Chase Camac pitched two scoreless innings.

