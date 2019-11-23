Ionyonia Alves scored 15 points to help Stockton University women's basketball defeat Fairleigh Dickinson, Florham Campus 70-60 Saturday in a non-conference game in Madison, Morris County.
Alves, a freshman from Oakcrest High School, was 6 for 12 from the field with six rebounds.
Senior Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City) had 11 points, including two 3-pointers. She added four rebounds and two steals.
Emily Donzati added eight points, five rebounds and six steals to help improve Stockton to 3-1. The Devils dropped to 1-4.
The Ospreys next play 6 p.m. Tuesday in their New Jersey Athletic Conference opener at The College of New Jersey.
