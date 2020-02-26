Stockton University men's lacrosse player Erik Anderson was named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division III Team of the Week on Tuesday.
In each of the Ospreys' first two games, the senior tallied three goals and four assists. Anderson is tied for eighth in Division III for assists per game (4.0) and 13th for points per game (7.0).
Stockton was 2-0 heading into Wednesday night's at Messiah College in Pennsylvania. The Ospreys next play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania.
— Zac Spencer
