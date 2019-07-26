PHILADELPHIA — The bone spur in Jake Arrieta's pitching elbow isn't going anywhere without surgery.
Each time the starting pitcher takes the mound, it's a matter of when and not if the spur will act up and rob Arrieta of his effectiveness.
Arrieta gave up five runs in five innings as the Phillies lost to the Atlanta Braves 9-2 in the first game of a critical division series before 31,268 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.
"It's unfortunate, but that's what I'm dealing with it," Arrieta said of the bone spur. "That's what I've been dealing with the majority of the season. It's not a good feeling."
The loss snapped the Phillies' three-game winning streak. Philadelphia (54-49) trails the first-place Braves (61-43) by 6.5 games in the National League East.
Arrieta looked strong for the first four innings, but he gave up four runs and three hits in the fifth. Braves catcher Brian McCann hit the first pitch of the inning, an 85.9, mph changeup, 426 feet into the right-field stands for a solo home run. An error by third baseman Maikel Franco didn't help Arrieta.
But Arrieta's velocity dipped from 92, 93 mph in the first four innings to 90, 91 in the fifth.
"Things compounded pretty quickly in the fifth," Arrieta said. "I was physically limited and not able to do what I was doing the first four innings. The movement, the action, and the velocity in the first four were as good as they've been all year. But it flips. It's frustrating."
The Phillies' choice of relievers after Arrieta seemed a bit peculiar. Cole Irvin and his 7.36 ERA followed Arrieta. Irvin allowed four runs on two hits and three walks in two innings.
"We have a ton of confidence in Cole," manager Gabe Kapler said. "He was coming off a great outing (two scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 19). He changed his arm angle. We were all really excited about it. He wasn't able to execute."
With the Braves up 9-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Kapler allowed Irvin to bat with runners on first and second and one out. Irvin flied out meekly to left field, and the Phillies did not score that inning.
"If the bases were loaded with nobody out, we would have used Sean Rodriguez (to pinch hit) there," Kapler said. "It didn't seem like a big enough run opportunity to go through bullpen pieces that we know we're going to be depending on the next couple of days."
The loss began a three-game series that will could go a long way toward determining Philadelphia's NL East fate. Philadelphia had won five of six games before Friday night, and the Braves entered the series having lost six of their last eight games.
The series, which continues with games at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, takes on even more importance because it occurs just before the July 31 trade deadline. How the Phillies perform this weekend could influence what, if any, deals the team makes before Wednesday.
Braves manager Brian Snitker showed just how big the series was in the fifth inning. With Atlanta up 5-1 and starting pitcher Mike Soroka one out away from the win, Snitker pulled the starting pitcher for a reliever with the bases loaded. Soroka only threw 88 pitches.
The move worked as Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto grounded out against reliever Sean Newcomb to end the inning.
The game then fell apart for the Phillies in the sixth when the Braves scored four more runs. The crowd lustily booed Irvin in the sixth after he walked three straight — two of them with the bases loaded.
Friday was a reminder that while the Phillies may be able to handle the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates of the baseball world, it's another story when Philadelphia meets a quality team.
Since May 31, the Phillies are 6-18 against teams with .500 or better. With a sweep of this weekend's series, the Phillies could have closed to within 2.5 games of the Braves.
Instead, Philadelphia needs to avoid being swept, an outcome that would leave them 8.5 games behind the Braves when the weekend is over.
