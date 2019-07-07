ATLANTIC CITY — Dale and Amy Miles have attended every Atlantic City Blackjacks’ home game so far this season at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
But the Mileses have supported the team long before its inaugural season kicked off in April.
Dale and Amy, who own the Chick-fil-A in Pleasantville, were asked by the Blackjacks if they were interested in sponsoring the resort’s newest professional team.
The Wildwood residents jumped at the opportunity.
“We need something to root for in South Jersey,” Dale Miles said. “I love having a team here, and I think the community loves it. It gives us something to root for that is not Philly.”
Dale and Amy, along with daughter Sherry Miles and her boyfriend, Skyler Oakland, were among the 7,104 fans at Boardwalk Hall on Saturday that watched the Blackjacks lose 50-45 to the Philadelphia Soul.
It was the largest home attendance for A.C. this season.
“The crowd sounded great,” Atlantic City coach Ron James said. “We feed off that energy. That’s what really got us back in that football game. We knew we had them on our side.”
Throughout this season, the Miles’ Chick-fil-A held multiple meet-and-greets with players, including wide receiver Rashad Still, kicker Mark Lewis and fullback Wes Mauia. The Blackjacks’ official mascot, Jax, even made an appearance.
“I enjoy it,” Dale Miles said. “I think they are a great group of guys. I think (coach Ron James) is an awesome coach. It’s only their first season, and I think they have a good chance to be successful. I am looking forward to big things from this team”
The majority of Atlantic City fans share that same sentiment.
Rich King, who was at Saturday's game with his brother, Mike King, 21, and cousin Jesse King, 26, is a season-ticket holder. Rich, who has been following the Blackjacks the entire season, was a fan of the defunct Atlantic City Surf (baseball) and Bullies (ice hockey).
“I want to support them, because Atlantic City deserves its own team,” said Rich King, 28, of Barnegat Township. “I think it’s a great thing for the community. Philadelphia and New York have their teams. Atlantic City finally has theirs, and I’m there to support them.”
Egg Harbor Township resident John Dixon, who bought tickets to a game earlier in the season and enjoyed the experience, wanted to attend another game with friend Jerry Brandt.
“It’s my first time being here,” said Brandt, of Somers Point. “It’s exciting being up close and personal."
Bob Baldwin, who also attended his first game this season, watched the action unfold in section 118 with his wife, Bobbi Jo, 39, daughter, Bella, 9, and son, Ben, 11. Bob said the local rivalry between the Blackjacks and Soul attracted him Saturday.
“I think it’s good for Atlantic City and the area,” said Bob Baldwin, 39, of Northfield. “I watched them on TV, and it’s great to see them live.”
The Blackjacks have a bye this week and return home at 4 p.m. July 21 against the Baltimore Brigade.
Atlantic City is 3-2 at Boardwalk Hall.
“The fans definitely get energetic in here,” wide receiver Antwane Grant said. “They definitely came and showed up today.”
