EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City FC and Philadelphia Lone Star FC were both quick and aggressive in their National Premier Soccer League Keystone Conference soccer playoff semifinal Tuesday night.
Lone Star, the fourth seed, beat top-seeded Atlantic City 2-1 at Egg Harbor Township High School in a game that had a 90-minute delay due to lightning with 22 minutes remaining. All the scoring was in the second half, and two goals were after the lightning delay.
The loss ended Atlantic City FC’s season after the team, known as the Aces, led the regular season with a 7-2-1 Keystone mark. The conference is part of the Northeast Region of the NPSL.
Philadelphia Lone Star FC, which had a 5-3-2 regular season mark, will play in the Keystone Conference championship game on Saturday against either second-seeded West Chester United SC or third-seeded FC Motown. West Chester United was also 7-2-1 in the regular season but lost to Atlantic City FC 4-1 in the season-opener on May 11.
“We had several opportunities in the first half, and when you don’t finish your chances early, it comes back to bite you,” Atlantic City FC coach Brad Fraley said. “We had chances in both halves. Walter Calderon had several shots. In the first half, Mike Bello walked around the keeper and then hit the post. We beat Philadelphia 5-1 in the regular season, but they played a grittier game this time.”
Ebere Goodluck put Lone Star up for good with the game’s first goal seven minutes into the second half. Anthony Allison made it 2-0 from the left side with three minutes left to play.
Atlantic City’s Alex Satrustegui scored his eighth goal of the season near the net a minute later, and Rich Balchan assisted. Aces goalie Charlie Cunliffe made eight saves.
“We’re in our second year. Last year we missed the playoffs and this year we won the Keystone Conference (regular season),” Fraley said. “We’re really looking forward to next year.”
We’ll have a lot of players returning.”
