Atlantic City High School senior Katie Master has verbally committed to play softball at NCAA Division I Central Connecticut State University on a partial scholarship.
She'll sign a written agreement with the D-I North East Conference school in November.
Master, 17, who expects to play center field, is looking forward to the experience.
"I know it's going to be amazing," she said.
Master, of Ventnor, is the younger sister of Megan Master, a junior and pitcher for D-II University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.
Her mother, Margie Master, is a pitching coach and was an All-American softball player when she played at Georgian Court University in Lakewood. Her father, Glenn Master, is a hitting coach.
Master started tee ball when she was about 4 years old and hasn't stopped.
"I started playing travel ball (when I was) 12," she said. "It was for the South Jersey Diamond Divas."
Then it was the Stingrays, the Hotshots, the Cheetahs and finally the Gators out of Voorhees Township.
Master plays travel ball in the summer and fall, works out in the winter, and pitches and plays center field for the Vikings in the spring.
CCSU discovered Master while watching her bat against a pitcher they had already recruited.
"The first pitch was a ball, the second pitch almost hit me, the third pitch I hit a home run," Master said.
It was the first homer that pitcher had given up in a month, and "right after the game I got an email to come visit," Master said.
"I visited, and I was shocked," Master said. "It's amazing and gorgeous. The girls were awesome. In the end, I knew Central was the one for me. It just checked all the boxes on my list."
Master will join Millville's Rian Eigenmann, who is a sophomore catcher, at CCSU.
She plans to study teaching.
"I love coaching, that's what I want to do. And I want to be a teacher," Master said.
Atlantic City softball coach Anthony Nistico agreed.
"Last year as junior she was a captain and I gave her the job of working with the freshman," Nistico said. "She's going to be a great coach down the road and teacher."
Asked what she's working on to prepare for college ball, Master said, "Definitely on my hitting, because that's really important in college. They focus on the home run and the long ball."
As for her senior season, she said she is "really looking forward to having fun this year now that the stress is over."
The Vikings were 9-12 overall last year, going 3-7 in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division. Over three season, Master is batting .476, with an on-base percentage of .585. She has five home runs, 68 hits and 36 RBIs.
"I'm looking to have one of the best seasons of my life," Master said. "Hit as best I can, pitch as best I can and hopefully get into the playoffs. That would be a big accomplishment for my senior year."
