Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
When only 10 kids showed up for the first day of tryouts last April, you'd have been forgiven for not expecting a championship at the end of their season, but that's what happened for the U18A Atlantic City Sharks travel hockey team.
First year coach Josh Mander never had a doubt.
"I could see what they could become," he said. "I believed in what they were capable of, and we were able to do that."
The second night of tryouts netted a second goalie. On the third night, they picked up another player to start the season with 10 skaters and two goalies. A typical team has at least 15 skaters.
Nonetheless, the Sharks won a tournament in Brick Township in August. Two games into September, they picked up three more players.
It was Mander's first season with the team but not with the sport. The 2014 Cape May Tech graduate calls Mays Landing home. He grew up playing the sport and was on the only other Sharks squad to win a championship when they took the title his senior year.
Since then, he's worked as a referee and a private coach, working with kids ages 6 to 18 and as an assistant coach for the U16A team in 2018.
Although it's a small team, they have league-leading talent, and Mander pushed the players to improve their cohesiveness and toughness down the stretch.
Blaze Tommi, of Egg Harbor Township, led the league with 40 points. He scored the game-winning goal in the Sharks' 5-0 title victory against the North Jersey Avalanche on Feb. 23.
"With everyone on the team ... we were all on the same mindset, and it worked out," Tommi said. "Our coach made us go out as a team together and volunteer, made us go out on the ice in summer. (He) pushed us really hard because he knew late in games when other teams were going to be tired, we'd be good. I think that's what made us bond together."
Both Mander and Tommi credit a chunk of that success to goaltender Jon McLaughlin, of Medford, Burlington County. McLaughlin stopped 261 of the 284 shots made on his goal, a save percentage of .919.
"I think our goalie was a big help," Tommi said. "I don't think we could have gone 15-1 without him."
The Sharks had the best win percentage in both the South and North divisions.
Other key players included captain Jayson Humphrey (EHT) who finished the season with 29 points, and assistant captain Nolan Harring (Mays Landing), who was a big part of the defensive end for the team. Assistant captain Jake Feliciano (EHT) and twin brother Zach finished the season with 21 and 20 points, respectively, in only 13 games.
The season isn't quite over for the Sharks. The team will return to the site of their recent victory, the Ice Vault in Wayne, Passaic County, from March 13-15 for the district championship. The top three teams from New Jersey and the top three from a combined Pennsylvania-Delaware league will compete in a round-robin format to determine which team is the best.
Mander, whose assistant coach is his father, Mike Mander, isn't changing the playbook.
"(We'll) stick to our game plan and trust the process," he said.
Tommi expects their discipline to be a factor.
"A lot of teams get mad when we score goals, and our coach keeps us from doing that," Tommi said. "I think that's how we'll be successful in districts."
Tommi blames the poor turnout at tryouts to people's low expectations from a first-year coach and their desire to play in the New Jersey Youth Hockey League's higher AA division in search of college and professional opportunities. For him, it's more about friendship.
"I stay here because I want to play with all my friends," he said. "Everyone is chasing college scholarships and NHL contracts. I'm just chasing memories with my boys."
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Flyers Fantasy Camp
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.