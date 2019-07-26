Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Bryan Theiss, foreground of Ocean City places first in Rescue Board race at Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bryan Theiss, foreground of Ocean City places first in Rescue Board race at Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019.
Edward Lea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019.
Edward Lea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Friday July 2, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
WILDWOOD — Atlantic City Beach Patrol singles rower Vince Granese stood in his boat after crossing the finish line at the 50th Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships on Friday, raised his arms and yelled.
His victory in the final race of the event enabled Atlantic City to top 14 other beach patrols and win the team title before a roaring crowd at the Lincoln Avenue beach.
“It feels great,” said Granese, a St. Augustine Prep graduate who also is a member of the Ventnor City Fire Department.“There was no way I was going to let anyone else take this. That’s why I yelled at the end.”
Granese’s win broke what had been a three-way tie with defending champion Longport and Wildwood entering the singles row.
Atlantic City finished with 13 points, Brigantine took second with nine. Longport and Wildwood both scored eight points.
The event, named in honor of former Wildwood Beach Patrol Captain Frank “Dutch” Hoffman, is the first leg of what is considered the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association’s “Big Three.” The Margate Memorials are scheduled for Aug. 2, and Longport will host the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 9.
In addition to winning the singles, Granese teamed with Kyle Deroo to take second in the opening event, the doubles row. Ventnor’s Brett Hanson and Shawn Slattery earned the win by a margin of less than a second in 8 minutes, 20 seconds.
“This is our first year rowing together, and I feel like we’re improving each race,” Slattery, 28, said. “I wound up shortening my oars by about 6 inches for this so I could put up a faster stroke rate. Brett’s a beast, so I wanted to take advantage of that.”
Ocean City’s Bryan Theiss earned a thrilling victory in the rescue board race, thanks to some prerace scouting. The 41-year-old was in third place as the paddlers came charging out of the water and headed toward the inflatable arch that served as the finish line.
Ten yards from the finish, however, the two competitors ahead of him tripped in a gully and fell face first into the puddle, enabling Theiss to win.
“I checked out that part of the course before the race, and I noticed there were some holes,” Theiss said. “I just kept my knees high and was able to pass them.”
Joey Tepper led second-place Longport with a convincing win in the swim. The 17-year-old rising senior at Egg Harbor Township High School, who is the defending South Jersey champion, trounced the field, winning by nearly two minutes. It made up for a frustrating finish at the Dutch Hoffmans last year.
“The ocean was a lot rougher last year,” Tepper said. “I misjudged the current last year and wound up way off course. This time, I was able to keep my course. I took the lead about 40 strokes in and just kept it up.”
The unique part of the Dutch Hoffmans is the 2-mile beach run, the only race on the schedule that features it. Stone Harbor’s James Gusmer, a 20-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, pulled away with a half-mile left and won the race by about 20 seconds.
“I ran this race last year, so I knew what to expect,” Gusmer said. “It’s a big ‘Jog Fest’ for a mile and a half, then you have to make your move over the last half-mile. That’s when I just took off.”
