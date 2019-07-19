Marc Elliot hit two doubles, two triples and knocked in four runs to help Atlantic Shore defeat Millville 11-7 Wednesday night for the Babe Ruth 15-and-under state baseball championship in Ewing Township.

Trevor Cohen was named MVP of the tournament. In the final, he struck out four in three innings. He also had one hit and one RBI.

Also for Atlantic Shore, CJ Egrie doubled twice and drove in three runs. Ben Hoag had two hits and two RBIs. Nick Wagner singled twice. Manny Aponte had a single and scored twice. Cole Campbell added a single and an RBI, and Ryan Spina singled.

Spina also pitched 12/3 innings, striking out one. Elliot struck out five in 21/3 innings.

Atlantic Shore will host the Babe Ruth Mid-Atlantic Region tournament starting Saturday in Somers Point. Millville, as the runner-up of the state tourney, will also play in the regional.

Nine teams from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland will compete at Fehrle Field. Due to a series of schedule changes, including Delaware dropping out of the event, Atlantic Shore will play at 6 p.m. Saturday against Pennsylvania (Tri-Township). Millville opens the tournament with a 9 a.m. game against Albany, New York.

They’ll each play three games in pool play before the field is cut to the top three teams in each of the two pools, with the two top seeds each receiving a bye.

The championship game of the weeklong tournament is set for 1 p.m. July 26.

The winner will advance to the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota, from Aug. 8 to 15.

