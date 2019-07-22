The Atlantic Shore 15-and-under baseball team defeated Albany (New York) 13-1 in its second game of the Babe Ruth Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament on Sunday.

Atlantic Shore's Joe Gutierrez, Luke McCarthy and Cole Campbell combined for a one hit in five innings. 

Mark Elliot hit a grand slam, had four RBIs and scored twice for Atlantic Shore. Trevor Cohen had three RBIs, scored twice and hit a home run. C.J. Egrie doubled and scored twice.

Ben Hoag singled twice, had an RBI and scored a run. McCarthy and Ben Funk each singled and had an RBI. Joe Gutierrez scored twice, and Cole Campbell singled and scored a run.

Atlantic Shore opened the tournament Saturday with a 9-3 victory over Tri-Township Pennsylvania. Cohen, tripled, doubled, singled and had an RBI. McCarthy scored twice, had two RBIs and singled.

Atlantic Shore next plays Millville at 6 p.m. Monday at Fehrle Field in Somers Point.  

The quaterfinals and semifinals begin Tuesday. The championship is slated for Wednesday.

The winner advances to the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota, from Aug. 8 to 15.

Last year, the majority of Atlantic Shore's roster won the 14U World Series in Eagle Pass, Texas.

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

