The Atlantic West 14-under Babe Ruth baseball team beat host Hamilton-Northern Burlington 7-4 on Saturday to advance in the winner's bracket of the state tournament in Hamilton, Mercer County.
With the game tied 1-1, Joel Thompson singled and Austin Sofran walked to set up Luke DiGiovannantonio's three-run homer to give Atlantic West a 4-1 lead.
Jacob Ruchser, Joey Petrongolo and Sofran also had RBIs. Sofran, Thompson and Ruschser had multi-hit games for Atlantic West, which totaled eight hits.
Cole Frye was the winning pitcher, going five innings and striking out nine. He allowed a run on two hits. Luke Phillips pitched two innings in relief.
Atlantic West plays 8:30 p.m. Monday in the winners bracket semifinals against West Windsor-Plainsboro. If it advances, it plays Wednesday in the final against the winner of the loser's bracket.
The state champion and runner-up advance to the Mid-Atlantic Regional beginning Saturday in Hamilton.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.