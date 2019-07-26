The Atlantic West Babe Ruth 14-and-under baseball team lost 7-4 to Broomall-Newtown in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Semifinals Friday.
Further details of the game were not available.
Broomall-Newtown won the 13U Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament last summer.
On Thursday, Atlantic West beat West Windsor-Plainsboro American Legion 8-2 in the quarterfinals.
Vinny Spina, the winning pitcher, went 62/3 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out two.
Atlantic West, which had 12 hits, scored three runs in the fourth inning.
Joel Thompson, Julian Frank, and Riley Gunnels each had multiple hits in the game. Frank and Luke DiGiovannantonio each had crucial RBIs.
Senior League (16U) Softball State Tourn.
Northfield, the District 16 and Section 4 champion, lost on July 13 and 14 in the double-elimination tournament.
Northfield lost to eventual champion Dover/Rockaway 9-8 in eight innings in its first game and to Roberto Clemente (Jersey City/Bayonne) 6-3.
