The Atlantic West Babe Ruth 14-and-under baseball team lost 7-4 to Broomall-Newtown in the Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinals Friday morning.
“I’m very proud of this group of young men,” Atlantic West manager Joe Thompson said. “They all gained a tremendous amount of baseball experience while being in some close baseball games where every play, pitch and at-bat mattered.”
Joey Petrongolo had an RBI single in the first inning to give Atlantic West a 1-0 lead, but the Pennsylvania team responded and took a 4-1 lead in the second inning.
Luke DiGiovannantonio had two RBIs in the fourth inning that helped Atlantic West tie the game. Julian Frank, Will Grayson, Joel Thompson and Vinny Spina, Raj Sheth each had a hit that inning.
David Connelly pitched six strong innings before reaching the pitch limit.
Atlantic West loaded the bases in the sixth inning but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity.
Broomall-Newtown won the 13U Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament last summer.
“It’s been a grind for these kids, and they handled it very well,” Thompson said of his players.
“This group really gave everything and left it all on the field in every single game. I’m very proud to say that I coached them.”
