The Atlantic West 14-and-under baseball team hit three consecutive singles in the bottom of the eighth inning to trigger a 6-5 victory over Hamilton/Northern Burlington to capture the Babe Ruth Southern New Jersey title Saturday.
In the extra inning, Joel Thompson, Austin Sofran and Cole Frye each singled to load the bases.
Luke DiGiovannantonio then hit a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in the winning run.
Atlantic West fell behind 5-1 but tied the game in the sixth inning with RBIs from Frye and Jacob Ruchser. Joey Petrongolo And Luke Phillips had singled in the four-run inning.
Luke Phillips, the winning pitcher, went three innings and gave up just one hit.
Frye started the game, pitching five innings and striking out six.
Atlantic West advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament for the second consecutive season.
It’s 13U team qualified last season.
The regional tournament was set to begin Monday in Hamilton, Mercer County.
