Margate Little League Saturday League Roundup
The Margate Little League hosted various 8-and-under, 11U ad 13U baseball teams Saturday at Jerome Avenue Fields. The 8U level played a tournament, while the 11U and 13U teams played a doubleheader.
8U tournament
In the first round Roxborough (Pennsylvania) beat Margate 5-1, and Mt. Laurel beat Mays Landing 7-4. In the second round, Margate beat Mt. Laurel 7-4, and Roxborough beat Mays landing 17-0.
Roxborough beat Mt. Laurel 12-7 to win the tournament.
11U results
In the first game, Warwick (Pennsylvania) beat Margate 9-6. In the second game, Warwick beat Margate 11-2.
13U results
In the first game, Margate beat Drexel Hill (Pennsylvania) 8-7 in nine innings. The second game was played Sunday, but final results were not available.
